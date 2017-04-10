NBA Soundsystem -- Technology, Kicks & Sixers broadcaster Marc Zumoff

NBA.com Staff

Apr 11, 2017 7:21 AM ET

On this week's episode of NBA Soundsystem with hosts Brent Barry and Laurence Scott:

  • Making NBA 2K
    • Brent Barry gives you an inside look at all that goes into recording announcer audio for the video game "NBA 2K"
  • Kick'N It
    • Chris "COSeezy" Strachan breaks down the new Nike PG1s and looks at how the collegiate game helped shape basketball style
  • Voices of the Game
    • Sixers broadcaster Marc Zumoff relives some of the best moments from his legendary career
  • Inside the Arena
    • NextVR takes you courtside to explain how virtual reality may soon change how we watch NBA games

* * * 

Be sure to subscribe to NBA Soundsystem on iTunes for a new episode every other Tuesday this season! 

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.