NBA Soundsystem -- Technology, Kicks & Sixers broadcaster Marc Zumoff

On this week's episode of NBA Soundsystem with hosts Brent Barry and Laurence Scott:

Making NBA 2K Brent Barry gives you an inside look at all that goes into recording announcer audio for the video game "NBA 2K"

Kick'N It Chris "COSeezy" Strachan breaks down the new Nike PG1s and looks at how the collegiate game helped shape basketball style

Voices of the Game Sixers broadcaster Marc Zumoff relives some of the best moments from his legendary career

Inside the Arena NextVR takes you courtside to explain how virtual reality may soon change how we watch NBA games



* * *

