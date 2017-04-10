NBA Soundsystem -- Technology, Kicks & Sixers broadcaster Marc Zumoff

On this week's episode of NBA Soundsystem with hosts Brent Barry and Laurence Scott:
- Making NBA 2K
- Brent Barry gives you an inside look at all that goes into recording announcer audio for the video game "NBA 2K"
- Kick'N It
- Chris "COSeezy" Strachan breaks down the new Nike PG1s and looks at how the collegiate game helped shape basketball style
- Voices of the Game
- Sixers broadcaster Marc Zumoff relives some of the best moments from his legendary career
- Inside the Arena
- NextVR takes you courtside to explain how virtual reality may soon change how we watch NBA games
* * *
