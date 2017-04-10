After tough MVP decision, making picks for NBA's other awards (mostly) easy

But Green just does so many things defensively for the Warriors, switching onto and guarding just about anyone in the league who has the ball in his hands at a given moment. He’s been on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis and others with a game in the balance this season, and done the job. I am also swayed by Green’s willingness, early in the season, to see that someone had to give up shots and offensive glory for the Warriors to work this season. He said he would, and he’d concentrate on defense. Which he has done.

Again, this isn’t a knock on Gobert -- “he’s a problem,” a team exec said admiringly over the weekend -- who must lead the world in making 10-foot floaters turn into eight-footers by just squaring up against the shooter as he enters the paint. Gobert is so skilled not only as a shot blocker. He is now strong enough to absorb contact and still affect a shot without committing a foul, as most big men do anytime they’re moved out of their comfort zone.

COACH OF THE YEAR

The Winner: Mike D’Antoni, Houston Rockets

The Runner-Up: Erik Spoelstra, Miami

The Others: Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs; Scott Brooks, Washington Wizards; Dwane Casey, Toronto Raptors

D’Antoni gets the nod here because, first and foremost, he put the ball in James Harden’s hands, trusting him to make the right decisions with the basketball as the Rockets’ point guard. That decision alone is COTY worthy.

Coach Mike D'Antoni's trust in James Harden this season has paid off for him and the Rockets.

But D’Antoni gets props, also, for finally shedding the doubts that even he had about going all-in on 3-point shooting. Even while his Seven Seconds or Less offense in Phoenix was revolutionizing the NBA game, D’Antoni acknowledges he still had a toe or two in the traditional game, and felt compelled to give Amar’e Stoudemire a few post-ups per game.

But after seeing the Warriors take his offensive concepts to an even higher level than his Suns achieved, D’Antoni came to Houston with a determination to see his philosophy all the way through -- threes, threes, threes and more threes.

The result has been Harden at his ultimate, and the Rockets producing one of the great offensive seasons in league history. As ever with D’Antoni teams, the Rockets play free and loose together, with little rancor about shots or roles, something that plagued Houston the last few years (to be sure, that was more about the personnel in the locker room than what former coaches Kevin McHale or J.B. Bickerstaff were doing). Make no mistake: D’Antoni is a competitive cuss and he wants to win, bad. But guys love playing for him.

Spoelstra’s team was 11-30 on Jan. 13, after giving up 116 points in a loss at Milwaukee. Miami was also 4-18 in its last 22 games. The Heat were dead and buried, strafed by injuries that took Justise Winslow and Josh McRoberts out for the season, seemingly waiting for the day it could ditch Chris Bosh’s contract and start preparing for the Lottery. No one -- no one -- thought we’d hear from the 305 again this season, not with the collection of castoffs and unproven young players on the roster.

But Spoelstra coached up what he had. He gave Dion Waiters the green light, and unleashed James Johnson as an improbable playmaker off the bench, and mixed and matched his Rodney McGruders and Okaro Whites into real units that could score and defend at an amazingly high level in front of Hassan Whiteside. And the Heat took off, beating Golden State, Houston, Atlanta and Milwaukee during the most improbable 13-game winning streak in years. Miami is 27-11 since that January day, jumping into the playoff race and cementing Spoelstra’s status as one of the league’s elite coaches.

The Spurs’ sixth 60-win season under Popovich, coming the season after the franchise lost its all-time greatest player, Tim Duncan, to retirement, is yet another testament to Popovich’s teaching skill and powers of persuasion. (Less noted: the departure of one of the pillars of the Spurs’ development program over the years -- assistant coach Chad Forcier -- to the Orlando Magic.) Let’s be honest: Tony Parker is on his last legs, and Manu Ginobili is almost certainly in his last season. Yet the Spurs just roll right along, with Popovich and his staff developing still more unlikely contributors, from Dwayne Dedmon to rookies Murray and Bertans. You run the risk of taking what Popovich and his team do, year after year, for granted. We’re not going to.

Brooks overcame a 2-8 start in D.C. to pilot the Wizards to their best regular season in almost four decades. He had nothing to do with John Wall and Bradley Beal getting through the season healthy for the first time in years, but he had everything to do with the team’s defensive improvement and the development of the team’s bench, particularly second-year forward Kelly Oubre, Jr. (Funny how you don’t hear much these days about Brooks’ $7 million annual salary now.)

Casey had an All-Star backcourt in Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan to build on, but he found and played more contributors, including a series of youngsters like rookie big man Jakob Poeltl and second-year center Bruno Cabolco early in the season, and guards second-year guard Delon Wright and rookie VanVleet late. There’s no question that GM Masai Ujiri’s acquisitions of Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker before the trade deadline bolstered the Raptors’ roster and allowed Toronto to stay afloat after Lowry’s wrist injury. But Casey’s rotation calls were right all along, leading the Raptors to consecutive 50-win regular seasons for the first time in franchise history.

ALL-NBA FIRST TEAM

Guards: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder; James Harden, Houston Rockets

Forwards: LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers; Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs

Center: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Not only has Gobert done all the above on the defensive end, he’s No. 1 in the league in Offensive Rating and helps free up his teammates with quality, numerous screens. ‘Nuff said.

ALL-NBA SECOND TEAM

Guards: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors; Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics

Curry’s “down” season -- 25.3 points per game, shooting “just” 41 percent on 3-pointers -- was still superior to 98 44/100ths of the other players in the league, and a testament to the standards by which the two-time league MVP is judged. Thomas, as every opponent knows, is going to his left, and is going to shoot almost all the shots for the Celtics in the fourth quarter. No one seems to be able to stop him despite having this information.

Forwards: Paul George, Indiana Pacers; Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

George is at the top of everyone’s list for offseason acquisition after a terrific season, almost single-handedly lifting Indiana to the playoffs.

Center: DeAndre Jordan, LA Clippers.

DJ’s defensive numbers aren’t quite as good as last season, but he’s still plenty good and stifling in the paint.

ALL-NBA THIRD TEAM

Guards: DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors; John Wall, Washington Wizards

DeRozan had a monster season after signing a monster contract--$139 million -- last summer. What was even more impressive was his continued ability to get to his spots on the floor when everyone knows he’s no threat behind the three-point line, and his continued skill at drawing fouls -- a career-best 8.7 free throw attempts this season. And he carried the load deftly after Lowry’s injury took him out of play at a key moment in the Raptors’ season.

Wall’s career year -- 23.2 points, 10.7 assists entering the weekend -- is even more impressive considering he was coming off of offseason surgery on both knees. He’s become lethal finishing with his left hand and the once-suspect jumper is now more than adequate enough to force defenses to be honest. The Wizards still go as he goes, and this season -- other than way too much woofing at the refs -- Wall has been sensational since Thanksgiving.

Forwards: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks; Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Center: Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

“The Brow” is still the guy every GM on earth would take, right now, if he was building a team from the bottom up. Okay, some people would take “The Greek Freak”. Can’t front.

Longtime NBA reporter, columnist and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer David Aldridge is an analyst for TNT. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

