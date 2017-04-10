Big challenges await Patrick Ewing as he tries to jump-start alma mater

“He helped me a lot,” said Hornets All-Star guard Kemba Walker. “Moreso motivational stuff, teaching me how to play through fatigue, play through mistakes, play through not having a great game. If I’m not scoring, he’s always the guy pulling me to the side, telling me to just keep being aggressive, it’s a long game. Small things like that, which helps a lot, especially coming from one of the greatest players to play the game.”

Being from the Bronx, Walker obviously knew of Ewing’s exploits with the Knicks. But he’s 26. He saw Ewing’s best days in New York. That’s not the case for the recruits he’ll now be chasing.

“I’m sure a lot of these young boys don’t know who he was,” Walker said. “They better start doing their research. Especially as a big. If I’m a big and I’m a young kid, I want to play for Patrick Ewing.”

But that’s the $1.7 million question -- $1.7 million being what each conference received this season for every game one of its teams played in the NCAA Tournament. Georgetown had missed the NCAA Tournament two years in a row under JTIII (no disrespect meant to John Thompson, III, but it’s just easier to type), who’d taken the Hoyas to the Final Four in his third season, 2006-07, but never got past the round of 32 with his last six NCAA teams.

Why that happened depends on with whom you speak.

To be sure, part of the problem was JTIII’s use of the Princeton offense, which he learned from the Hall of Fame Coach Pete Carril while playing for him there. In an era where the dribble-drive and other ballhandling systems are what young guys like to play -- and, as schools like Kentucky argue, are what get you to the NBA -- it was easy to negative recruit Georgetown.

Ewing says he wants to play a frenetic up-and-down style reminiscent of his days at Gerogetown.

While “Big John” had pipelines all over the country for talent, he also got great players from the D.C. area. His earliest good teams were full of local talent, like John Duren and Craig Shelton and Bill Martin, all from the D.C. public schools. Throughout his years there, he kept the flow going: Mark Tillmon from Gonzaga, Michael Jackson from South Lakes, Charles Smith from All Saints, and got difference-makers from nearby Dunbar of Baltimore -- including Reggie Williams and David Wingate.

But neither Craig Esherick, who succeeded Big John, or JTIII were as successful keeping D.C. talent home.

Georgetown lost to St. John's in the opening round of the 2017 Big East Tournament.

JTIII didn’t strike out completely locally. He recruited Austin Freeman from local powerhouse DeMatha in 2007, and that was a huge deal -- for almost 40 years, Georgetown had next to no relationship with DeMatha, which dominated D.C.’s Washington Catholic Athletic Conference for a generation and is still a conference power. (Full disclosure: I attended DeMatha, the most successful high school in the history of the United States -- not that I’m biased or anything.)

The cold war stemmed from a decades-long feud between Thompson, Jr., and DeMatha’s longtime former head coach, Morgan Wootten -- like Big John, also in the Naismith Hall of Fame, with the second-most victories in the history of boys’ high school basketball, 1,274. (The record for wins, 1,333, is held by Robert Hughes, who coached at Terrell and Dunbar High Schools in Fort Worth, TX, and was also elected this month to the Hall of Fame.)

DeMatha has sent 17 players to the NBA, including Hall of Famer Adrian Dantley, along with longtime NBA players like Danny Ferry, Keith Bogans, Kenny Carr and Adrian Branch. Currently, three DeMatha players are in the NBA: the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Victor Oladipo and Jerami Grant, and the Chicago Bulls’ Jerian Grant. And there’s every chance that former DeMatha star Markelle Fultz, who played one year at the University of Washington, will be the first pick overall in the Draft in June.

And most of the elite D.C. players have gone elsewhere.

Sources with knowledge of the D.C. basketball scene say that Ewing’s challenge in this area is twofold. First, Georgetown has not cultivated relationships with the local AAU powerbrokers that hold immense sway over the top players. Today, the top program in D.C. is Team Takeover, which counts among its NBA alumni Oladipo, the Grant Brothers and the Kings’ 2016 first-round pick, Georgios Papagiannis.

“You’ve got to appear a little more approachable and accessible,” said a source with no dog in the fight, but who knows all the parties involved. “The AAU guys have to at least feel welcome. You’ve got to leave ticket for them for the games.”

To be fair, JTIII’s last team had two Team Takeover alums: forward Marcus Derrickson, from Paul VI, which has become one of the top basketball programs in the WCAC, and guard guard Tre Campbell, who also played in the WCAC at St. John’s. So things may have been changing. But consider what Team Takeover founder and coach Keith Stevens told the New York Times’ columnist Juliet Macur after Ewing’s press conference: “I’m not going to call (Ewing). But I think he’ll call me.”

Second, there’s what another source calls “the elephant in the room” -- the connection of longtime agent David Falk to the Georgetown program.

Falk, one of the biggest power brokers in the agent business, was Big John’s longtime agent and attorney. And Falk has subsequently represented just about every Georgetown player that has come out of the school to the NBA: Ewing, Reggie Williams, David Wingate, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo, Allen Iverson, Jeff Green, Greg Monroe, Roy Hibbert and, most recently, Otto Porter -- who’s in line for a big payday this summer, likely from his current team, the Wizards, after a breakthrough season entering restricted free agency. Other agents have chafed for years at the closed-door policy. So do the AAU guys -- who then tend to persuade their players to go elsewhere. It is instructive that Porter, Green and Hibbert were not much involved with the local AAU scene, either in Haywood City, Mo. (where Porter is from) or D.C. (Green and Hibbert).

“There’s been a big wedge there,” the second source said. “You’ve got to get rid of that notion that you’re going to be a rubber stamp.”

It’s hard to see that happening. After all, Ewing and Falk teamed up a couple of years ago to donate $3.3 million toward construction of the new Georgetown practice facility -- formally called the John R. Thompson, Jr., Intercollegiate Athletics Center. To think Big John will have no sway or influence over Ewing, whom he considers another son in practice if not reality, is naïve. Really: do you think Dean Smith just packed up his memories and left North Carolina after he retired?

Whatever Falk’s future role with the school, Ewing will first have to hire a first-rate staff. Most everyone thinks that should, first and foremost, include an eminence grise former college head coach who can counsel Ewing on and off the bench as he learns the ropes. And Ewing will also need a major-league recruiter who knows the D.C. scene. But the best will be almost impossible to dislodge from their current jobs -- like Kenny Johnson, the former Takeover coach who is now the associate head coach for Rick Pitino at Louisville.

Ewing knows he has work to do with everyone -- most importantly, with the teenage recruits he has to start wooing who probably never saw him play live. “Maybe they know me from Space Jam,” he joked Wednesday, referring to the Michael Jordan movie of the mid-90s featuring Bill Murray, Charles Barkley and other NBA stars whose “powers” were temporarily taken away by villainous cartoon characters.

But the support system is in place. All Ewing ever wanted was a shot. Now he has it. And Ewing’s supporters have no doubt he will succeed.

“I don't think anything about being a head coach will surprise him,” Stan Van Gundy said in the text. “He is certainly used to the pressure and he is totally ready as a coach. The adjustment will be recruiting. That's the challenge that will determine his success. He will do a great job coaching!”

Your Questions (And DA's Answers)

Does a pair beat one of a kind? From Roger Urbina:

If the Kings’ 2 picks land in the 6-10 range, would it be a good idea to package them to the Celtics (if they get the 1st pick) to draft a MarkelleFultz or Lonzo Ball? Or should they keep them and just collect assets. They have them getting De'Aaron Fox and Jonathan Issac in mock drafts right now. Fox destroyed UCLA, but UCLA was never a defensive team and Fox can't shoot.

Can’t see Boston being interested, Roger. Now that Brooklyn’s locked up the worst record this season, the Celtics have the best chance possible to get one of those top three picks. And from everyone I’ve spoken with, Danny Ainge badly wants that opportunity to take a generational, foundational kind of player. And all the signs point to, as you hinted in your trade scenario, that that guy will either be Fultz or Ball. As for your guys, with two potential top 10 picks, it will be franchise malpractice if the Kings don’t come out of this Draft with an elite point guard prospect, one way or the other. Whether that’s De’Aaron Fox or one of the other top guys, Sacramento must -- must -- get one of them.

If he stays in the NBA Draft, De'Aaron Fox may be a player on the Kings' radar.

First time, long time. From Dave Miritello:

As a Knick fan accepting failure is one thing but I'm now at a point where I expect failure in all aspects of the business. Retrospectively I view the Kristaps Porizingis pick as a lucky snag.... because if that Jahlil Okafor falls my gut says Phil wouldn't have made the same decision. With that being said who is the gem that may fall to the #6 pick that I should be hoping for REALISTICALLY?

Any number of quality guys could be there, Dave. Malik Monk, maybe, to take over at the two or at least be the heir apparent to Courtney Lee. Maybe Fox (see above) or Dennis Smith to play point guard, create havoc and get the ball to the Unicorn or Carmelo (if he’s still on the roster on opening night). I’d be surprised if Josh Jackson or Jayson Tatum were still there at six, but you never know -- things happen on Draft night every year that surprise. I do believe the Knicks will add a quality player if they stay at six.

The most beloved German tradition since Oktoberfest. From Matt Buscher:

…We recently witnessed Dirk joining the 30k points club, one of the most exclusive in the game of Basketball. Since Dirk is not really the typical star player, meaning he's not getting (and is not interested in) as much TV/media coverage as his peers, not doing many endorsements etc., how respected is he among NBA players and fellow superstars? I've been following the NBA for 20 years now and I get the feeling he's more seen as some kind of freak of nature or "accidental superstar" since TV or media coverage contributes so much to stardom these days compared to pure work ethic or achievements on the court and he's just keeping it very low with the whole "building a brand" thing. What's your opinion?

Au contraire, Matt. Dirk is one of the most respected, realest guys in the Association. Guys respect game. And Dirk was one of the most feared offensive weapons in the game for more than a decade. Everyone knew exactly where he’d be, and exactly how Dallas would get him the ball. But, like Paul Pierce, it didn’t matter. "The Diggler's" footwork and release were so pure, you couldn’t stop it, anyway. And the fact that Dirk never was a “look at me” guy earned him plaudits from his peers.