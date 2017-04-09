Viewers' Guide: Four-game Sunday on NBA TV

The Cavs are still engaged in a battle for that No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference. They knocked off the Boston Celtics last week to create a bit of breathing room at the top, but on Friday night they hosted this same Hawks team, who fielded a lineup that was without all five of their regular starters. Despite the Cavs using their big three of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, the decimated Hawks somehow dominated from start to finish and won going away, 114-100. Cleveland’s defense has been awful post-All-Star — better than only the Lakers — and they need to find some answers right away. Cleveland enters this game at 51-28, with Boston half a game behind. Atlanta clinched a playoff spot last night with Charlotte’s loss, and is currently in the fifth spot in the East, half a game ahead of Milwaukee, with two games left on their schedule. While the Hawks can’t finish any higher than fifth, finishing in the No. 5 or 6 seed would allow them to avoid either Boston or Cleveland in the first round of the playoffs. As of yesterday, the Hawks listed usual starters Dennis Schröder, Dwight Howard, Kent Bazemore and Paul Millsap as “probable” for today’s game.

The Rockets are locked into the two seed in the Western Conference with a 53-26 record, 12.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors. But even though they’ve put together something of a dream season, they still have some things to work on. The Rockets have lost four of their last six games, and MVP candidate James Harden, who is averaging 29.2 points along with a league best 11.2 assists, looks to be back to form after being slowed by a wrist injury. The Sacramento Kings entered this season hoping to compete for a playoff berth, but an injury to Rudy Gay and a midseason trade of DeMarcus Cousins for rookie guard Buddy Hield changed their trajectory. At 31-48, the Kings are out of the playoff picture, but Hield and fellow rookie Skal Labissiere have shown promise with increased playing time.

The Timberwolves hoped to make a playoff appearance in coach Tom Thibodeau’s first season on the bench, and they managed to remain in contention until a week ago. But the Wolves are stocked with young talent, and when they get out and run can play an exciting brand of basketball. Point guard Ricky Rubio has been terrific since the Timberwolves decided not to move him at the trade deadline, averaging 16.7 points and 10.5 assists in his last 22 games. Reigning rookie of the year Karl-Anthony Towns has continues to dominate, averaging 24.9 points and 12.1 rebounds. The Lakers have a 24-55 record, third-worst in the NBA. They long ago shut down veterans such as Nick Young, Timofey Mozgov and Luol Deng to focus on their younger players, and probably have at least one eye on the upcoming NBA Draft: If the Lakers don’t finish in the top three in the upcoming lottery, their first round draft pick will be conveyed to the Philadelphia 76ers.

