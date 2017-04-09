Phoenix Suns sign guard Elijah Millsap to multiyear deal

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have signed guard Elijah Millsapto a multiyear contract. The two-year NBA veteran played with the Northern Arizona Suns this season and was the Suns’ NBA Development League affiliate’s leading scorer in the team’s inaugural campaign.

A 6-6, 215-pound guard, Millsap averaged 4.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 16.4 minutes over 67 games in two seasons with the Utah Jazz from 2014-16. Millsap has six double-digit scoring performances in his NBA career with a high of 17 points versus the L.A. Lakers on Feb. 25, 2015.

The 49th GATORADE Call-Up in the NBA this season, Millsap averaged a team-high 19.7 points in addition to 7.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 50 games (all starts) with the NAZ Suns this season. The 29-year-old led the NAZ Suns with 13 double-doubles and had the highest-scoring game in team history with a career-high 38 points in the season finale at Reno on April 1. This marked Millsap’s sixth NBA D-League season as he also played with Tulsa in 2010-11, Los Angeles from 2011-14 and Bakersfield in 2014-15. A 2012 NBA D-League All-Star, Millsap has averaged 18.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 205 total D-League appearances.

A native of Grambling, Louisiana, Millsap began his college career at Louisiana-Lafayette before playing his final season at UAB where he earned All-Conference USA first-team honors after averaging 16.1 points and 9.5 rebounds in 2009-10. In addition to his time in the NBA and D-League, Millsap has played professionally for clubs in Israel and the Philippines. He is the younger brother of Atlanta Hawks forward and four-time NBA All-Star Paul Millsap.

The Suns roster now stands at 15.