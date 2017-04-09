Russell Westbrook sets NBA single-season triple-double record

There is a new standard when it comes to the NBA triple-double, and its name is Russell Westbrook.

The Thunder superstar secured his 42nd triple-double of the 2016-17 campaign in Sunday's 106-105 victory to the Nuggets, surpassing Oscar Robertson's 55-year-old single-season record of 41. Westbrook won the game with a 36-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap Oklahoma City's rally from 13 points down over the final 4:34. The Thunder scored 18 during that span, with Westbrook scoring or assisting on all of them.

Westbrook accomplished the feat on an assist to Semaj Christon with 4:17 remaining in the Thunder's contest at Denver, two nights after clinching a per-game triple-double average over the entire season. That mark had also not been accomplished since Robertson, a Hall-of-Famer and NBA champion, did it in 1961-62. Westbrook then proceeded to score Oklahoma City's final 15 points, including the game-winner.

He finished Sunday's game with 50 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

After Kevin Durant's offseason departure to two-time Western Conference champion Golden State, many wondered what Westbrook could accomplish with the resulting opportunities. He has answered in historic fashion.

