NBA players react to Russell Westbrook's triple-double record, game-winner

A 55-year-old record, set by the legendary Oscar Robertson in 1961-62, was broken on Sunday. Russell Westbrook passed "The Big O" with his 42nd triple-double of the season, a mammoth 50-point, 16-rebound, 10-assist performance at Denver. To cap off the legendary night, the Oklahoma City superstar hit a game-winning, 35-footer at the buzzer for a 106-105 Thunder victory.
Westbrook's statistical feat and late-game heroics -- which included him scoring all of the Thunder's final 15 points -- were met by social media hysteria. Even NBA players expressed disbelief over their peer's night and overall season, while others went as far as to proclaim him the Most Valuable Player less than a week before voting ballots are due.
Here are some of the best reactions from NBA players on Sunday night:
Congrats to the Brodie @russwest44 on setting the record!!! #WhyNot #42 #StriveForGreatness🚀— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 9, 2017
History made @russwest44!! Unbelievable season so far brother. 42 triple doubles...AND THE GAME WINNER HAHA!!! Wow. #WhyNot #42 #Day1#Ern— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 9, 2017
Congrats @russwest44 ! Never thought in my lifetime I would see a person avg a triple double.. while leading the nba in SCORING. #MVP WOW.— Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 9, 2017
Wow!!!! M-V-P @russwest44@okcthunder#WhyNot #42— Norris Cole II (@pg30_Cole) April 9, 2017
Questions? https://t.co/MoTIdkahD3— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) April 10, 2017
wow russ. give that man the mvp.— Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin32) April 9, 2017
Russ MVP bro. 👀— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 9, 2017
Thanks Russ ... you the real MVP ✊🏾— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) April 9, 2017