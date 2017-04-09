Atlanta Hawks seal 10th straight playoff appearance

Playoff Picture: Hawks clinch spot in postseason
ATLANTA (AP) -- After two impressive victories, the Atlanta Hawks clinched their 10th consecutive playoff appearance Saturday when Chicago lost at Brooklyn.
The Hawks (41-38) have the longest active postseason streak in the Eastern Conference and the second-longest in the NBA behind the San Antonio Spurs, who have made the playoffs 20 years in a row.
Looking shaky at the beginning of the week, the Hawks bolstered their hopes with impressive wins on back-to-back nights over Boston and Cleveland, the two top teams in the East.
Atlanta faces the East-leading Cavaliers again on Sunday holding the No. 5 spot in the conference standings.
|Longest active playoff streaks
|Years
|San Antonio Spurs (20 seasons)
|1998–2017
|Atlanta Hawks (10 seasons)
|2008–2017
|Memphis Grizzlies (7 seasons)
|2011–2017
|L.A. Clippers (6 seasons)
|2012–2017
|Golden State Warriors (5 seasons)
|2013–2017
|Houston Rockets (5 seasons)
|2013–2017