Shootaround (April 8) -- Westbrook's astounding triple-double season

No. 1: Westbrook clinches triple-double average -- After a season of speculation, last night Russell Westbrook clinched what no NBA player has done in over fifty years: Russell Westbrook will average a triple-double for the 2016-17 season. As Erik Horne writes in The Oklahoman, Westbrook may not have actually notched a triple-double last night, but with an assist in the third quarter, Westbrook clinched the historic stat...

With the Thunder down by 21 in the fourth quarter, Russell Westbrook jogged to the scorer's table one final time. One landmark box was already checked off for the MVP candidate, but the crowd at Talking Stick Resort Arena went berserk, salivating for another piece of history. The away crowd embracing the force of Westbrook — it's become a common sight and sound this season, a season of historical significance capped by No. 0 on Friday in the Thunder's 120-99 loss. With a three-assist cluster in the first 1:24 of the second half, Westbrook joined Oscar Robertson as the only players in NBA history to average a triple-double for an entire season. Fifty-five years between Robertson's golden season of double-digit averages in points, rebounds and assists had been matched. With 10:36 left in the third, Westbrook floated an outlet pass to Victor Oladipo on the fast-break for the clinching assist. When Oladipo was fouled on the basket, Westbrook threw a single finger into the air and Steven Adams tapped him on the back of the head. Entering the game, Westbrook needed just six assists to clinch a triple-double average for the season. It was a laborious task. History couldn't be suppressed, even if Westbrook fell short of his 42nd triple-double of the season with 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. He'll have a chance to pass Robertson for the single-season triple-double record Sunday in Denver.

***

No. 2: Cavs shocked by Atlanta's reserves -- Earlier this week, the Cleveland Cavaliers won a huge game over the Boston Celtics to jump into the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Last night, the Atlanta Hawks came to town and trotted out a patchwork lineup, without any starters, and thanks to ball movement and hustle, beat the Cavs, 114-100. As Joe Vardon writes for Cleveland.com, according to Cavs coach Tyronn Lue it was "a bad performance" by the champs...

The Cavs followed up one of the best wins this season with arguably their worst loss. Sure, the Atlanta Hawks are probably going to the playoffs this season, but their 114-100 win at The Q Friday night was nothing short of shocking. None, as in zero, of their usual starters played. Imagine if the opposite were true, if the Cavs sat all five starters against the Hawks' usual lineup. The Cavs are 0-6 when LeBron James doesn't play. The last two times Cleveland's Big 3 didn't suit up, Cleveland lost by 28 and 30 points. Well, James was out there Friday. So was Kyrie Irving. And Kevin Love. And they were blown out by the Hawks' B team. "Obviously a bad performance," coach Tyronn Lue said. "To beat Boston and have the game that we had and to come back and not validate it against a team that didn't even play their guys. I didn't think we respected them tonight. I thought we thought we'd just mess around with the game until it was time to knuckle down. "By that time they already had confidence. That's who we've been. That's who we are. I hate it." Cleveland's lead over Boston for first place in the East is 1.0 games with three to play. The Cavs' magic number to clinch is two. The Cavs of course dismantled the Celtics 114-91 in Boston Wednesday night. James led the Cavs with 27 points. Love added 15 points and 15 rebounds but shot 6-of-17. Irving finished with 18 points and seven assists, and was hobbling around on a sore left knee. Mike Dunleavy, whom the Cavs traded to Atlanta on Jan. 7 for Kyle Korver, scored 20 off the bench. Tim Hardaway Jr. paced Atlanta with 22 points. "As a group our energy was very low," James said. "I have no idea why, but it was just low." The Cavs limited opponents to a .435 shooting percentage during the four-game winning streak that ended Friday night. The Hawks shot 45-of-89 (.506) and made 16 3-pointers. They had six players score in double figures. Atlanta's lead over Milwaukee for the fifth seed grew to 1.0 games. Korver, by the way, added nine points for the Cavs. When these teams last played, on March 3, the Cavs set a record with 25 3-pointers. They were 9-of-36 from long range on Friday. J.R. Smith was 1-of-6 from deep, Love 3-of-10. The Cavs even opened the third quarter on a 17-6 run, and still couldn't hold on. "What it boils down to is just them playing a very comfortable game and us trying to turn it on at one point and you can't play like that," Irving said.

***