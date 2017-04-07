Tony Parker embracing different role as the San Antonio Spurs ready for another postseason run

When the rookie stepped out onto the court for his first taste of the postseason in 2002, some of the other point guards in those playoffs were named John Stockton, Gary Payton, Jason Kidd and Mark Jackson and Parker was expected to hold his own.

Now 15 seasons later, Parker will face a potential playoff conga line of younger next-generation point men that could include Mike Conley, James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Stephen Curry and the burden remains the same.

Parker, who’ll turn 35 on May 17, will likely be the oldest every day player in the spotlight, under the microscope, on the cutting edge, any other analogy you choose, for a true contender in the 2017 playoffs. If the 60-win Spurs are to make the deep run into June that they want, they will need the old Parker instead of an old Parker.

“I’m excited,” he told Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News. “The playoffs are the best time of the year. If you’re not motivated for that, you should not play basketball or any sport.”

However, motivation and inspiration are often not enough when up against young legs

Parker is averaging 10.2 points and 4.6 assists and shooting 46.3 percent from the field, all the lowest numbers since his rookie season. He is averaging a career-low 25.4 minutes per game and is on track to play his fewest games (64) in any non-lockout season. There are reasons: nagging back pain, a quadriceps injury, problems with both knees and one foot.

“To be honest, I am surprised if I wake up in the morning and something doesn’t hurt,” Parker said earlier this season.

Yet he maintains that his goal is still to play in the NBA until he’s 40 and fewer minutes doesn’t mean less of an impact on the team.

“I think my role is even bigger on the leadership thing, make sure that the Spurs mentality and the way we play -- unselfish, sharing the ball, only caring about winning -- stays the same. That was the best thing about Timmy when I first came in, showing all of us how to do it.”