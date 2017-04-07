New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins sits with Achilles tendinitis

DENVER (AP) -- New Orleans forward DeMarcus Cousins will sit Friday night against Denver with tendinitis in his right Achilles.

The hard-to-cover Cousins is coming off a monster game against the Nuggets on Tuesday night, when he had 30 points and 14 rebounds in a 134-131 home loss.

Cousins missed a game with left knee soreness/bruised rib and two more due to a sprained right ankle since being acquired from Sacramento in late February. He sat another due to an NBA suspension.

In addition, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said forward/center Anthony Davis won't play his customary 36.3 minutes per game, especially with New Orleans playing Saturday at Golden State.

The Nuggets will be without guards Jameer Nelson (calf) and Will Barton (foot) as they try to keep their fading playoff hopes afloat.