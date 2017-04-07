NBA to expand criteria for Last Two Minutes reports in 2017 playoffs

NEW YORK -- The NBA announced today that the criteria for “Last Two Minutes” officiating reports will expand for the 2017 playoffs, which begin Saturday, April 15.



The NBA will continue to release play-by-play reports of all calls and material non-calls in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter or the last two minutes of any overtime period for all games within five points at the two-minute mark of the relevant period.



In an expansion to the criteria for this year’s playoffs, Last Two Minute Reports will also be issued for all games within three points at any stage in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter or the last two minutes of any overtime period. The change continues recent efforts to bring additional transparency to the NBA’s officiating program.



Overseen by the NBA’s League Operations senior management team, the Last Two Minute Reports have created a more specific protocol for commenting on the most scrutinized calls in games. The reports are one of several steps taken by the league to help build greater awareness and understanding of the rules and processes that govern the game.



The 2016-17 season marks the second full season of Last Two Minute Reports. For qualifying games this season through April 5, NBA referees’ call accuracy is 98 percent and their event accuracy is 91.3 percent in the periods covered by the reports.



Last Two Minute Reports are posted on NBA.com/official by 5 p.m. ET the day after each game. A complete archive of reports is available at NBA.com/official.