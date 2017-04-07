Kia Race to the MVP Ladder: Teammates backing James Harden's case for hardware

“The numbers are very close,” Rockets guard Eric Gordon told ESPN.com. “Westbrook might average two points more or two rebounds more. That’s not really much. Both having fantastic years. No way, I don’t believe, there’s no way [Harden] would straight up lose it.”

Gordon's first season with the Rockets is one of the stronger components in the argument for Harden, who has elevated his game and those of his teammates, during this surprising campaign for a team many thought to be an afterthought in the Western Conference coming into the year.

When a player generates the sort of collective improvement the Rockets have experienced this season, it’s hard for those involved to see anyone else topping that in a contest that rewards the player having the best season in the league.

“There’s no way he can’t get it,” Gordon told ESPN.com of Harden. “It’s just absolutely no way. You look at history, when you have a guy almost averaging a triple-double and winning games, you can’t take that away from him. Yeah, Westbrook is averaging a triple-double -- that is a crazy stat. [But] there is definitely no way [Harden] won’t be on that MVP.”

With just days left in this NBA season, Harden will have his chance to cement his status. And if the playoff standings hold, he and Westbrook might get a chance to litigate the matter again in a first-round playoff matchup that will only add fuel to the fire of this debate, in one way or another.

But in the minds of those closest to Harden, guys like Gordon, the debate is already over.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Golden State’s Kevin Durant and Toronto’s Kyle Lowry are not on this list due to long-term injury issues that kept them out of their teams' lineups for several weeks.

Now to this week’s KIA Race to the MVP Ladder:

1. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

Last week: No. 1

Forget the triple-double chase, if you can, and focus for a minute on the fact that Westbrook’s last two games he led the Thunder to wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies. Quality wins that included triple-doubles (and near triple-doubles) down the stretch of this season have solidified his hold on the top spot (37.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists in his last five games).