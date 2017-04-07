Shootaround (April 7) -- Russell Westbrook's hot streak may help his MVP chances

No. 1: Westbrook's run bolstering MVP chase? -- The story of the 2016-17 season cannot be written without the triple-double exploits of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook. Over the last two weeks, Westbrook has been on a tear both in terms of triple-doubles and in overall stats that could be helping his case to win Kia MVP. As the Thunder visit the Phoenix Suns tonight (10:30 ET, NBA TV), Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reflects on Westbrook's play of late:

From converting opposing coaches and players, to the attention of the triple-double chase, Westbrook's work over the last two weeks might give him last word in the MVP race. It would be presumptuous to think voters would only factor in Westbrook's last 12 days when making their selection. But when the league sent out its voting information Monday — with a deadline of April 14, two days after the last day of the regular season — Westbrook's name had come down heavy on the national conscious after rallies in Dallas and Orlando on March 27 and 29. ... Win or lose, fans get a taste of history when Westbrook comes to town. Lucky onlookers in Phoenix could see No. 42 and the triple-double average clinched Friday. Both marks will probably come after the first MVP chants of the night, a la in Brooklyn when Westbrook stepped to the free throw line in the first quarter. “There were a lot of people here to see that,” a smiling Westbrook said about getting a triple double in Memphis, one he missed by a single rebound. “It happens like that.” Beyond the triple double, in the last two weeks Westbrook has continued to build the foundation of his MVP case through assassin-like efficiency in the final five minutes of five-point games, also known as “clutch” time. The Thunder is 3-1 in such games in the last 12 days, with Westbrook shooting 52.2 percent from the field, 50 percent from 3 and 87.5 percent from the free throw line. In those 17 minutes in four games, he's committed just one turnover while leading the NBA in field goals made (12) and attempted (25). As a result, the last two weeks have strengthened Westbrook's already stout clutch numbers. He's first in the NBA in clutch points, field goals and attempts, fifth in free throws made and attempted. More importantly, the Thunder has maintained the fifth-best winning percentage in clutch games this season (.615) and is tied for fourth in clutch wins (24).

No. 2: Jennings: Anthony trade talks 'took a toll' on Knicks -- On Dec. 22, the New York Knicks were 16-13 and in good position to make a run for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Just a few weeks later (Jan. 6 to be exact), they were 16-19 and never seriously contended for the postseason again. According to former Knicks guard Brandon Jennings -- who was waived earlier this season and signed with the Washington Wizards -- the talk of Carmelo Anthony being dealt fractured those playoff hopes. Ian Begley of ESPN.com has more: