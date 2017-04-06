League-wide trends, free throws help triple-double push during 2016-17 season

The 2016-17 season has been the year of the triple-double. The league has set a all-time record with 110 triple-doubles, recorded by 22 different players. And there are still seven days left in the season.

Russell Westbrook has led the way and, with four games remaining, is one triple-double from setting a new record for most in a season. He's also just six assists away from becoming the second player in history to average a triple-double over a full season.

With Westbrook, James Harden and John Wall all doing it this season, there are 86 instances in NBA history of a player averaging double-digit assists. All 86 have been by (31 different) guards.

But Westbrook's 10.7 rebounds per game are just the fifth instance of a guard averaging double-digit boards. Oscar Robertson did it three times and Tom Gola averaged 10.4 in the 1959-60 season.

Westbrook has done it while playing at a much slower pace than the league played at in the early 60s. The league averaged 215 shots per game when Robertson averaged 30.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 11.4 assists in the '61-62 season. This season, the league has averaged 171 shots per game.

But there are a couple of recent trends that have helped Westbrook average double-digit rebounds and helped guards account for 75 of the league's 110 triple-doubles this season.

The offensive rebounding trend

Two fairly simple points here ...

1. Guards are more likely to grab defensive rebounds than offensive rebounds. Over the last five seasons, guards have grabbed 31 percent of available defensive boards, but only 20 percent of available offensive boards.

2. Over the last five seasons, league-wide offensive rebounding percentage has continually dropped. Increasingly, coaches have prioritized transition defense over second-chance opportunities. This season, offensive rebounding is at an all-time low, with offensive players grabbing just 23.3 percent of available rebounds.

The league started counting offensive and defensive rebounds separately in the 1973-74 season.