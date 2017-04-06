Five players from 2015 Draft class show star potential

In just two seasons, Larry Bird has gone from having to defend selecting Turner with the 11th pick in the 2015 draft to proclaiming that he has the potential to become “maybe the best player in franchise history.” Before we ask Reggie Miller, Mel Daniels, George McGinnis and even Paul George to move back a space or two in the line, we’ll need to see continued growth and, of course, longevity. But the 6-11 center who spent one season in college at Texas has proven to be a workaholic who wants to keep improving. He doesn’t have much of a low post and, in fact, often looks uncomfortable in the paint. But in today’s game a big man who can hit turnaround jumpers and take his shot out to the 3-point line can be just as valuable. He still needs to add strength to handle opposing big men at the other end of the floor. But Turner is a very good help defender and averages two blocked shots per game. He’s improved his passing , converts free throws at an 80 percent clip, and averages 14.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Still just 21, Turner has a lot of years to live up to Bird’s hype.

Fran Blinebury has covered the NBA since 1977. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

