Shootaround (April 6) -- Boston Celtics falter in showdown with Cleveland Cavaliers

No. 1: Celtics come up flat in showdown -- In losing last night's game 114-91 to the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers, the Boston Celtics ceded control of No. 1 in the Eastern Conference. Yet, the way in which they lost -- a sound defeat in which Boston offered little resistance -- may say a lot about the reality of the Celtics' Finals dreams, write Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald:

The Celts were recently the sole legal occupants of first place until the Cavaliers moved in with them on Tuesday and evicted them last night.

Evicted them with force.

Evicted them with contempt.

The Celtics are now a game behind the Cavs numerically. But in RHD (real hoop distance), they are not even visible in Cleveland’s rearview mirror. The word “exposed” was actually uttered within the Celt sanctuary. The Cavs were playing on a back-to-back and for the third time in four nights. The Celtics were playing to prove they are worthy challengers to the Cleveland throne.

They did not succeed in this effort.

And as hard as it may be to grasp after watching that 114-91 debacle, it may have been the best thing for the Celts in this moment. They have been doing a great job of repeating Brad Stevens’ mantra that it’s all about getting better, that if they do so the positive results will follow.

But nothing brings that lesson to life like a cold slap in the face.

...

Avery Bradley insisted afterward that the fall to second did not shake his club’s confidence.

“Of course not,” he said. “If anything, it brings us together as a team a little bit more, because we got exposed tonight, I guess you can say. We know that we need to do a better job, and the best thing about this league is we get a chance to do it (tonight in Atlanta).”

...

Despite LeBron James’ too cool for school routine, he was very much into this one. And it is silly for him to say otherwise when it is abundantly clear that, even with his natural gifts, he could never have risen to the position of Best Player on the Planet if he did not possess a combative nature.

Bradley was thinking of James when he explained how he thought the Celts were exposed.

“I think just not talking on the defensive end,” he said. “We weren’t doing a great job helping each other out as a team. LeBron picked us apart. They ran the same play at least 10 times in a row, and he either scored or made a play for a teammate. We have to do a better job of containing him, trying to force him to take contested 2’s.

“He saw something that we couldn’t figure out. I mean, that’s why he’s LeBron James. He saw that he wanted to get Isaiah (Thomas) in pick and roll. He knew what guy he wanted to get in pick and roll so he could expose our defense, and as a team you have to cover each other. You have to talk. You have to have each other’s back, and we didn’t do that tonight.”