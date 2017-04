Bleacher Report senior NBA writer Howard Beck joins the show to help us dissect all the playoff races around the NBA with less than a week left in the 2016-17 regular season.

Plus, John Schuhmann stops by for a special trivia question about The Palace at Auburn Hills as it nears its final days.

