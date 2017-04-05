Kia Rookie Ladder: Intrigue rises as NBA season approaches its close

3. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Last week: No. 1

This is the first time he has not been No. 1 since the season-opening rankings of Oct. 29, 2016. He was fourth then, with the notation that health was the primary issue standing between Embiid and Rookie of the Year, instantly moved to the top in the first in-season Ladder and stayed there through rationed minutes, never playing both sides of a back-to-back and even after what turned out to be his final game on Jan. 20. Until now. The small resumé combined with the play of Saric and Brogdon finally forced the demotion.

4. Marquese Chriss, Phoenix Suns

Last week: No. 4

He is at 13 points, six rebounds, 50.5 percent from the field and 36.8 percent behind the arc in 22 games since the All-Star break, making Chriss and Brogdon the only rookies in that time to top 50/35 in shooting while averaging double-digit scoring. Chriss has a clear path to move into the top five in rebounding, with current No. 5 Ivica Zubac done for the season, and has a chance to reach the threshold in the final week as well. Chriss is also a possibility for second in blocks.