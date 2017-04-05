Shootaround (April 5) -- Russell Westbrook makes history in Oklahoma City Thunder's win

No. 1: Westbrook relishes his triple-double moment -- What can be said about Russell Westbrook's amazing season that hasn't been already? There's not much, and Westbrook again left the NBA speechless after collecting his 41st triple-double of 2016-17, tying him with Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson for the most ever in a single season. After the Oklahoma City Thunder dispatched the Milwaukee Bucks 110-79, Westbrook paused to reflect on his epic achievement. Royce Young of ESPN.com has more:

In typical Westbrook fashion, he needed only 22 minutes to record the triple-double. He has the second fastest triple-double in history. And of his 41 this season, 13 have come in three quarters or less, while eight have come in less than 30 minutes.

Following Tuesday's 10th assist, the crowd erupted into a standing ovation and chanted "MVP." At the first stoppage of play, the referee held the ball to allow for the team's public address announcer to trumpet the historic moment, as Westbrook acknowledged the crowd with a wave.

"I was in shock, honestly, man. Just kind of sitting there, embracing the moment," Westbrook said of the stoppage. "I didn't realize they were stopping it for me until the ref was holding the ball; but just thanking God for the opportunity to play, because I've had different [times] where I've been hurt and had to sit out, and to be able to play is something I will never take for granted."

...

Westbrook also tied Wilt Chamberlain on the all-time list with his 78th career triple-double, placing him tied for fourth behind only Jason Kidd (107), Magic Johnson (138) and Robertson (181).

Kidd, who coaches the Bucks and came within two rebounds per game in 2008 of averaging a triple-double, has a unique appreciation for the numbers Westbrook is producing.

"What he's done is history," Kidd said. "There's only one other guy who's done it -- Oscar. It's been a long time since that's happened, so he's gotta be right there when it comes down to giving [the MVP] out."

Bucks guard Jason Terry offered his take.

"Oh, he put his stamp on it tonight. He is the MVP. There is no question," Terry said. "I had [James] Harden all year long, but after witnessing it up close and personal, how can you not give it to a guy who has accomplished such a feat. I mean, he earned it. He really went and took it."

...

With five games to go, Westbrook needs 16 assists to complete the season-long triple-double; he has had seven games this season in which he has registered at least 16 assists.

"No, no it wasn't," Westbrook said when asked if it was a goal before the season to average a triple-double. "I just play, man, honestly. It definitely wasn't a goal, just going out and trying to win. Leadership to me was more important than averaging points or field goal percentage or whatever, because I think that's what gets us the furthest and helps us win a championship."

Westbrook can break Robertson's all-time single season record of 41 triple-doubles on Wednesday in Memphis.

"Right now, I'm just embracing this moment, honestly, man," Westbrook said of breaking the mark. "Moments like this you want to cherish, and it's something I can tell my new son as he gets older, so I think you've just got to cherish moments like this."