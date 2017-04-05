NBA All-Star 2017
Kentucky's Bam Adebayo says he will enter NBA Draft

Apr 5, 2017 11:50 AM ET

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo says he'll enter the NBA draft, the third Wildcats' freshman this week to announce his departure.

He says he won't hire an agent, leaving the possibility of returning to the Wildcats. The 6-foot-10 Adebayo has until May 24 to decide.

Adebayo said in a statement Wednesday that he learned and improved last season, but wants to be sure he's "making the right decision for me and my mom."

He averaged 13 points, 8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks to help Kentucky reach the NCAA Tournament South Regional final before losing 75-73 to eventual national champion North Carolina.

His draft decision follows those by freshman teammates De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk, both of whom will hire an agent.
 

