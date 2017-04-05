Two budding stars ready to take another step forward

Yes, they’re up next. Later this month when the playoffs begin, we’ll know a little more about Giannis Antetokounmpo and Gordon Hayward, a pair of breakout stars who’ll finally get the chance to confirm all the fuss made about them this season.

Kenny Smith, the former point guard and current TNT broadcaster, once said it best: “The regular season is when you make your fame, but the playoffs is when you make your name.” What two young players in each conference is more prepared to earn some “name” recognition than these two? Both were All-Stars this season, are breathing life into their teams, can entertain as well as produce and appear primed for long and rich careers.

Here’s something else: Neither hasn’t done anything in the postseason, but that’s based mostly on circumstance.

Antetokounmpo and Hayward appeared in the playoffs once and those debuts were forgettable. The Jazz were swept by the Spurs in 2012 because Utah was a team in transition, their first full season without Deron Williams and only their second with Hayward; he wasn’t ready to be an engine yet. Same for Giannis in 2015 when he and the developing Bucks couldn’t get beyond the Bulls in the first round.

Neither player has returned to the playoffs since, but the Jazz have already clinched while the Bucks are fifth in the East and all but assured of a spot. They’ll certainly play against teams with more postseason stripes, putting them at a disadvantage there. Which makes thestakes that much greater for Giannis and Hayward, should they pull out a first-round win or at least shake up the series with performances that leave big impressions.

Here’s a look at they’ve done this season, and what they’ll be up against, and the potential ramifications:

Hayward. The basketball world can’t quite make up its mind about this guy. All will agree that he’s a talent, perhaps better than most projected when the Jazz drafted him ninth in 2010. But: Is he a soon-to-be great player, or at least a candidate for All-NBA? Or is Hayward a typical jack-of-all trades who’s not quite capable of pushing a team deep in the playoffs as the lead singer of the group?

He is arguably the best player in a Jazz uniform since Stockton and Malone, a low-maintenance, high-energy swingman that must play well in order for the Jazz to have any chance. He’s their best offensive weapon and some nights Utah’s best passer, someone who fits the definition of a core player. He fits in the half-court and up tempo and isn’t afraid of the big shot.