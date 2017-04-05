Analytics Art: Making sense of patterns in passing charts from 2016-17 season

I just put together a new set of passing charts for the 2016-17 season and some really interesting patterns have emerged.

Each team is depicted by its five starters, connected by curved line segments. The thickness of each line represents the average amount of passing per game between those two players. The thicker it is, the more they passed back and forth to each other.

Here are a few things to take note of:

All Roads Lead to Westbrook and Harden

Former teammates James Harden and Russel Westbrook are the central dominating forces of their respective teams. If you’ve seen a single Houston or OKC game this season, you’ve probably noticed these guys controlling the ball for a good portion of the game. Their two charts look strikingly similar. You can see how the large majority of passing for both the Rockets and Thunder moves predominantly through its lead player. It’s no shocker that Harden and Westbrook currently hold first and third in the league in assists.