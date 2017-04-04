Stephen Curry does 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden

James Corden, the host of the "Late Late Show" on CBS, has made a name for himself the last few years for his Carpool Karaoke video series. In short, he teams up with musical acts both legendary and current to belt out some of their classics as they drive around town. (If you've somehow never seen the series, catch up on 'em all here.)

Aside from musicians, though, other famous people -- such as former First Lady Michele Obama, actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts and more -- have gotten in on the Carpool Karaoke act. To date, no athlete had been a part of it yet ... until now.

Corden recently visited the Bay Area and made a day of it with reigning two-time Kia MVP Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. It's a must-see video in which, yes, Curry does the Carpool Karaoke act -- and so much more -- with Corden during their day together.