LA Clippers' schedule may allow playoff momentum

This is when the old scenes push through the calendar pages and into the present day. With the playoffs about to start, the LA Clippers are on the clock more than ever and there are no shortage of reminders about getting a running start on the latest postseason flameout.

March 26. The Clippers had an 18-point lead ... in the fourth quarter ... at home ... against the Sacramento Kings ... and lost 98-97. And how about the disintegration against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the 2014 Western Conference semifinals. That's when Chris Paul made a series of crucial mistakes as LA went from 13 points up in the final four minutes and seven points ahead with 45 seconds left ... to a one-point defeat that permanently turned the series in Oklahoma City’s direction.

March 29. The Clippers beat the Washington Wizards at home, but only after wasting much of a 19-point cushion from the third period against an opponent on the second night of a back-to-back. And remember that time L.A. was up the same 19 in the same third quarter in the same Staples Center against the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of the 2015 Western Conference semifinals, coughed that up and then the entire series?

March 30. The Clippers, now the team playing the second night in a row, were up 12 late in the third quarter in Phoenix. That's when the Suns -- the same Suns in contention for last place in the West -- rallied for a tie with about eight minutes remaining in the fourth. And, look, there’s the 2-0 series lead against the Trail Blazers in the 2016 first round turning into another playoff elimination after Blake Griffin and Paul were hurt.

March puts Clippers through grinder

They’re tired because March was their turn to go through the schedule grinder. They’re not focused enough to put away lottery teams, and they’re making life more difficult on themselves by allowing vastly undermanned rosters to hang around until late in the fourth quarter, and that can happen to anyone. Except this isn’t anyone. These are the Clippers late in the regular season, with three consecutive playoff implosions at their back. And they face the real possibility of a first-round matchup against the Utah Jazz without home-court advantage.

The Clips would like to point out they have won three in a row, seven of 10 and -- as of Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center (ESPN, 10:30 p.m. ET) -- have fallen forward into a favorable portion of the schedule. There are still games at San Antonio on Saturday and hosting the Rockets on Monday is daunting -- although with the possible upside that both opponents will be locked into their playoff spot and resting much of the rotation. But L.A. is in a stretch of two games over eight days, a windfall no matter what as the postseason approaches but especially for a team so tired.