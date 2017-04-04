Giannis Antetokounmpo gives Milwaukee residents a surprise

NBA.com Staff

Apr 4, 2017 11:12 AM ET

The Bucks star showed off his sense of humor with fans waiting for the bus.

The rise of Giannis Antetokounmpo from international prospect to international star has accelerated during his fourth year in the league. The dynamic guard is averaging career-highs across the board and has been critical to the Bucks' late-season push into the Eastern Conference playoff mix. But just because Giannis has grown on the court doesn't mean he isn't the same kid at heart who entered the league at age 18.

Mountain Dew and the NBA helped prove that this weekend when Giannis surprised Milwaukee residents at a nearby bus stop. In the end, Giannis even received a surprise of his own from Hall of Famer Allen Iverson.

