Blogtable: Which offense was more 'disrespectful' to game?

* * *

More "disrespectful" to the game: The Warriors for attempting a 3-pointer late in a blowout victory, or the Wizards for giving up 139 points in 48 minutes?

* * *

Steve Aschburner: The latter, by far. This shouldn’t even be a discussion. Win the game or shaddup about it. Same thing with Toronto taking umbrage at Lance Stephenson’s late unnecessary layup Tuesday. The Raptors should have been bothered by the other 106 points they allowed and the big blown lead. This “safe spaces” nonsense is bad enough on the indulgent college campuses, where kiddies’ tender feelings reign over common sense and maturity. The NBA should want no part of the massive book of “unwritten rules” that makes baseball so peculiar and tradition-bound – that might be fine for baseball but it’s a bad look for this supposedly urbane, smart league.

Fran Blinebury: I have locked myself in a dark, soundproof room for 8 hours, lit patchouli candles, drank the nectar of baby bumblebees, chanted prayers asking the god Dennis Rodman for divine help in finding an answer to this one and have come to the enlightened conclusion that nowhere in the universe is there much more ado about nothing than either side of this silly argument. Namaste.

Scott Howard-Cooper: The Wizards disrespected themselves, not the game, and didn’t go for it. I guess that means the answer is the Warriors.But I would add it’s not that big of a deal. Not a good look by Golden State, but nothing worth over-thinking either. Stuff happens.

Shaun Powell: Look, I absolutely hate unwritten rules, which are more abundant in baseball than basketball (thank goodness). So I'll go with the Wizards giving up 139. Nobody should care if someone on the other team jacks a three with his team up big. Game's over. This isn't high school. Spare me your hurt feelings. Spend more time trying to stop the other team than criticizing the other team.

John Schuhmann: When you're playing the Warriors, allowing 139 points isn't necessarily a disrespectful effort. Still, if you don't want JaVale McGee shooting a three instead of taking a shot-clock violation, play better defense. Actually, Brandon Jennings shoving McGee (while he was in the air) was the silliest act of that whole episode. McGee's shot wasn't as offensive as Lance Stephenson's on Tuesday, because the shot clock was off in Indiana.

Sekou Smith: I am 100 percent on the side of the Wizards' defensive struggles being the true culprit here. If you don't want to get embarrassed, stop somebody. Granted, the Warriors have exhibited a penchant for making fools of the opposition at times over the course of the past few seasons. But once you cross a certain threshold, it's up to the guys in uniform to maintain some level of dignity on the floor. The Wizards are capable of handling there own business in this regard. Whining about a late 3-pointer or someone disrespecting them with a late shot or gesture is beneath a team that has shown itself to be one of the Eastern Conference's best over the course of this season.

Ian Thomsen:The only reason for anger among the Wizards was that they looked nothing like a playoff team while yielding 367 points in three straight losses out West. Javale McGee, in the larger context of their hideous defense, is irrelevant.

Lang Whitaker: I love unwritten rules so much that I’m going to write about them, soon enough. For now, I’ll just say I get why both sides were mad. I mean, at least it wasn’t Steph Curry or Klay Thompson jacking up a 3-pointer there at the end. And to be honest, giving up “just” 139 to the Warriors might be considered successful.