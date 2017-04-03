NBA reacts to NCAA Championship game

With just one game on the schedule, the NBA family was able to take in Monday night's NCAA Championship game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and North Carolina Tar Heels in Phoenix, Ariz.
Enjoy the social media reactions on the big game from the NBA's viewpoint:
UNC or Gonzaga?? #nationalchampionship— Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) April 4, 2017
Poland is ready!!! Go zags!! @PKarnowski good luck young man!! pic.twitter.com/BTMEjnyVvX— Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) April 4, 2017
Let's #GoHeels!— James Worthy (@JamesWorthy42) April 4, 2017
Bring it back to Chapel Hill#NCAAChampionship@UNC_Basketballpic.twitter.com/tv7BAyznlH
Tarrrrrrr. Heeelllllssss— The Needle (@spencerhawes00) April 4, 2017
GOHEELS!!— Rick Fox (@RickFox) April 4, 2017
JaVale McGee might not have been watching ...
It's Eddie Murphy bday... I'm bout to stock up on wholefoods snacks and binge watch some movies... any suggestions...— Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) April 4, 2017
Win the half .... and we good ! @PKarnowski@gonzaga !!!— Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) April 4, 2017
Cmon man stop calling these damn fouls let them play #UNCvsGonzaga— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) April 4, 2017
Let these kids play. Put the whistles away.— DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 4, 2017
We basically watching the refs make all the plays— Brandon Jennings (@brandonjennings) April 4, 2017
Thought it was just the Pacten refs but seems all of college basketball shares the same problem. Completely ruining the flow w ticktackery— The Needle (@spencerhawes00) April 4, 2017
Man I can't watch this anymore man! I would like to see the kids decide who wins the game! I mean Bruh!! Smh— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2017
That didn't take long, LeBron ...
I take that back I will watch the rest cause i won't cheat the kids but this is crazy!— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2017
And we have an Adam Morrison sighting!
2x NBA Champion Adam Morrison in the building! #NationalChampionpic.twitter.com/lcnBTMCNP0— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 4, 2017
Refs in college are 🤐no comment. https://t.co/Qb0ZlWWHJj— Beno Udrih (@BenoUdrih1) April 4, 2017
Calm, Cool, Collected.#NationalChampionshippic.twitter.com/sjicqJytrL— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 4, 2017
Tough move!!!!— Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) April 4, 2017
OMGGG!! Ok calm down calm down ...👀👀— Reggie Bullock (@ReggieBullock35) April 4, 2017
University of National Champions— Kendall Marshall (@KButter5) April 4, 2017
LETS BRING IT BACK TO THE CHAAAAAP!!!! YESSSIR!!— Wayne Ellington (@WayneElli22) April 4, 2017
My boi @PKarnowski u made everybody proud in ur country!U r part of great history!U become a great human and ball player! Super proud!!— Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) April 4, 2017
Congrats @UNC_Basketball well deserved! Huge after losing like that last year. #Revenge— Justin Anderson (@JusAnderson1) April 4, 2017
Congrats to @UNC_Basketball on winning the championship! Hell of a battle by both teams! #NCAAChampionship#NationalChampionship— Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) April 4, 2017
Proud #ZagUp— Kelly Olynyk (@KellyOlynyk) April 4, 2017
LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO @UNC_Basketball#GDTBATH#TarHeelNation— Harrison Barnes (@hbarnes) April 4, 2017
☝🏽☝🏽☝🏽☝🏽☝🏽☝🏽☝🏽☝🏽☝🏽☝🏽☝🏽☝🏽☝🏽@UNC_Basketball— Brandan Wright (@bwright34) April 4, 2017
Put another one in the rafters— Ed Davis (@eddavisXVII) April 4, 2017
⚡️ “North Carolina finds redemption with National Championship win”https://t.co/HDko2fSBOH— Jerry Stackhouse (@jerrystackhouse) April 4, 2017
The young boys won the championship!!!!!! Lit!!!! #TarHeelNation— Ty Lawson (@TyLawson3) April 4, 2017
Redemption!— James Worthy (@JamesWorthy42) April 4, 2017
Congratulations to @UNC_Basketball!
The legacy continues...#NationalChampionship
Congrats @UNC_Basketball 👏👏👏👏 🏆 #TarHeelNation ...— Leandro Barbosa (@TheBlurBarbosa) April 4, 2017
Much Respect for Gonzaga too #ZagNationpic.twitter.com/dUNdtLowEy
Put another banner up!!!! #UNC#NationalChamps #6— Danny Green (@DGreen_14) April 4, 2017
And what better way to recap North Carolina's championship than "One Shining Moment"
One Shining Moment. pic.twitter.com/zKOtRWEL4a— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 4, 2017
That one shining moment video is always amazing— Brandon Jennings (@brandonjennings) April 4, 2017
When I hear "One Shining Moment", I always get a lil touch of that feeling, boy I tell u!!!! #UNC#UniversityOfNationalChampions 😂— Wayne Ellington (@WayneElli22) April 4, 2017
You better believe it.....GoHeels 2017 CHAMPS!!! pic.twitter.com/GPTz2fEUek— Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) April 4, 2017
Carolina love!! #NationalChampionshippic.twitter.com/l4lv0bsjaE— Kenny Smith (@TheJetOnTNT) April 4, 2017