NBA reacts to NCAA Championship game

With just one game on the schedule, the NBA family was able to take in Monday night's NCAA Championship game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and North Carolina Tar Heels in Phoenix, Ariz.

Enjoy the social media reactions on the big game from the NBA's viewpoint:

Tarrrrrrr. Heeelllllssss — The Needle (@spencerhawes00) April 4, 2017

GOHEELS!! — Rick Fox (@RickFox) April 4, 2017

JaVale McGee might not have been watching ...

It's Eddie Murphy bday... I'm bout to stock up on wholefoods snacks and binge watch some movies... any suggestions... — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) April 4, 2017

Cmon man stop calling these damn fouls let them play #UNCvsGonzaga — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) April 4, 2017

Let these kids play. Put the whistles away. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 4, 2017

We basically watching the refs make all the plays — Brandon Jennings (@brandonjennings) April 4, 2017

Thought it was just the Pacten refs but seems all of college basketball shares the same problem. Completely ruining the flow w ticktackery — The Needle (@spencerhawes00) April 4, 2017

Man I can't watch this anymore man! I would like to see the kids decide who wins the game! I mean Bruh!! Smh — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2017

That didn't take long, LeBron ...

I take that back I will watch the rest cause i won't cheat the kids but this is crazy! — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2017

And we have an Adam Morrison sighting!

2x NBA Champion Adam Morrison in the building! #NationalChampionpic.twitter.com/lcnBTMCNP0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 4, 2017

Refs in college are 🤐no comment. https://t.co/Qb0ZlWWHJj — Beno Udrih (@BenoUdrih1) April 4, 2017

Tough move!!!! — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) April 4, 2017

OMGGG!! Ok calm down calm down ...👀👀 — Reggie Bullock (@ReggieBullock35) April 4, 2017

University of National Champions — Kendall Marshall (@KButter5) April 4, 2017