Shootaround (April 3) -- LeBron James apologizes for tiff with Tristan Thompson

No. 2: Report: Ewing to interview for Georgetown's vacancy -- Save for perhaps Allen Iverson, no other players is more associated with Georgetown University's basketball program than Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing. Although he's currently an associate coach for the Charlotte Hornets, Ewing has tried to get a coaching job of his own for several years in the NBA. That hasn't worked out but it seems he will be interviewed by his alma mater, reports CasualHoya.com:

Patrick Ewing will interview for the Georgetown head coach position tomorrow, a source confirmed to Casual Hoya this evening. Patrick Ewing will interview for the Georgetown head coach position tomorrow, a source confirms. — Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) April 3, 2017 The source is apparently awesome, as our tweet was soon followed by a Woj Bomb confirming same: Sources: After several phone discussions with Georgetown officials, Patrick Ewing will have formal meeting on coaching job in DC on Monday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) April 3, 2017 Sources: Ewing has spent week identifying potential candidates to pursue as part of a high-level, experienced college coaching staff. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) April 3, 2017 The second bit of news would seem to indicate that this search is all but over, and that a full staff could be in place before the start of the live recruiting period on Thursday, April 6th.

No. 3: Celtics' turnaround reaches 50-win plateau -- Hard to believe, but just three seasons ago, the Boston Celtics were wrapping up a 25-win campaign. After yesterday's win at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks, the Celtics hit 50 wins for the first time since 2010-11 and have a tenuous grip on No. 1 in the Eastern Conference. Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald has more on what's next for the Celtics:

There won’t be an additional banner hanging in the Garden or anything when they get home — no motorcade from the airport, no jewelry waiting at their lockers. But the Celtics won their 50th game of the season yesterday, and for a still-rebuilding team just three years removed from a 25-win campaign, this is no small milestone. ... “I think that a couple of years ago I would have thought that that was going to be something that we were really going to have to build for a while to,” said coach Brad Stevens after Isaiah Thomas went for 19 points in 24 minutes to lead six Celts in double figures. “But I thought that obviously we’ve been lucky to strike on a couple of guys. “Everybody’s got a like mind with regard to the bigger purpose of playing for the Celtics and trying to compete every night, so we’re happy, but we’ve got to finish out these next five games well and then get ready for the playoffs. We’ll look at whatever we accomplish at the end of the season at the end of the season.” ... “I think it’s a special thing,” said Al Horford, who threw down a couple of strong dunks among his 14 points. “Not a lot of teams get to win 50-plus games in a season, so that’s good, and now we want to just try to keep building on top of it. “It’s a credit to coach and it’s a credit to the guys in the locker room. We have a lot of young guys, and I feel like they’ve all grown up really quickly and obviously, needless to say, Isaiah’s game rising to another level also helps. I just feel like our guys really get it, and I’m just very happy to be a part of it.” The Celts’ rise in victory totals from 25 to 40 to 48 last season were a factor in Horford’s free agent choice. “That was one of the things I looked at coming here was just the potential,” he said. “But there’s always just potential. You have to go out there and do it, and I’ve been proud of the way we’ve gotten better throughout the year. As the year’s gone by, we keep getting better, and that’s what it’s all about.”

No. 4: Could turnovers sink Westbrok's MVP hopes? -- Russell Westbrook is just one triple-double from tying Oscar Robertson's single-season mark (41). His dazzling, nightly assault on triple-double history has launched him into a two-man race with the Houston Rockets' James Harden for Kia MVP honors. But how will team success and a recent string of turnovers by Westbrook affect his late MVP campaign? Barry Trammel of The Oklahoman surveys the landscape: