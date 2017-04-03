Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry named NBA Players of the Week

March 26 @ Houston: Scored 32 to points to go with 10 rebounds and seven assists in a 113-106 win over the Rockets.

March 29 @ San Antonio: Recorded 29 points and 11 assists in a 110-98 win over the Spurs.

March 31 vs. Houston: Tallied 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 107-98 victory over the Rockets.

April 2 vs. Washington: Posted 42 points and eight assists in a 139-115 win over the Wizards.



Other nominees for the NBA Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week were Charlotte’s Kemba Walker, L.A. Clippers’ Blake Griffin and Chris Paul, New Orleans’ Anthony Davis, Portland’s CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard, San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard and Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan and Jonas Valanciunas.