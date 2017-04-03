Houston Rockets forward Sam Dekker fractures left hand, hopes to return for playoffs

Houston Rockets forward Sam Dekker fractured his left hand in the team's 123-116 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Dekker broke his hand in a collision with Suns forward Jared Dudley midway through the fourth quarter. He is scheduled to see a specialist in Houston on Monday, but the initial diagnosis after x-rays were taken in Phoenix was that he would be out for three to four weeks.

What a start by @troywilliams_ !!! Proud of him. I'll be back for the big ones in the playoffs, thanks for the love Red Nation. — Sam Dekker (@dekker) April 3, 2017



"It was a loose ball," Dekker said. "It [his left hand] got pinned up. I knew right away. Things happen. It's basketball. I'll be back. I hope I can get back and help the team in the playoffs."

Dekker, who has appeared in all of Houston's game this season, is averaging 6.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

At 52-25, Houston is essentially locked into the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. The Rockets can't catch the San Antonio Spurs, who are 7.5 games in front of them, and they own a five-game lead over the Utah Jazz.