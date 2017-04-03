Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard named Kia NBA Players of the Month

NEW YORK – The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard today were named the Kia NBA Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in March.



Antetokounmpo helped the Bucks finish an Eastern Conference-best 14-4 in March, the franchise’s first calendar month with at least 14 victories since going 16-2 in February 1971. The 22-year-old from Greece averaged 22.4 points (ninth in the East), 8.4 rebounds (10th in the East), 4.8 assists, 1.78 blocked shots (fourth in the East) and 1.33 steals in 18 games. He also shot 51.4 percent from the field, his fifth straight month above 50.0. Antetokounmpo posted five point-rebound double-doubles during the month, including three that featured more than 30 points each. The All-Star forward capped the month by recording 28 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in a 108-105 overtime victory against the Detroit Pistons on March 31.



Behind Lillard, the Trail Blazers went an NBA-best 13-3 in March to surge into eighth place in the Western Conference. Lillard ranked third in the NBA in scoring (29.1 ppg) and tied for fourth in three-pointers made (55) to go with 6.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.44 steals in 16 games. The 26-year-old guard shot 48.3 percent from the field, 41.7 percent from three-point range and 87.7 percent from the free throw line. Lillard posted eight games with at least 30 points, including a season-high 49-point performance in a 115-104 road win over the Miami Heat on March 19. He matched a career high with nine three-pointers and hit 12-of-12 at the free throw line against Miami.



Here is a recap of March for Antetokounmpo and Lillard:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks