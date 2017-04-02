NEW YORK – Washington Wizards guard John Wall has been fined $15,000 for public criticism of the officiating, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
Wall made his comments to the media postgame following the Wizards' 95-88 loss to the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 31.
League fines Washington Wizards guard John Wall
Apr 2, 2017 5:33 PM ET
