Criticized for not winning enough, Tracy McGrady vindicated by Hall of Fame selection

GLENDALE, Ariz. – This was a man who was laughing and glaring at the same time, celebrating the moment and shooting verbal daggers of what he is certain is vindication in the end, doing nothing to hide all the emotions uncorked as Tracy McGrady made his first appearance as a Hall of Famer.

He was asked at a press conference as part of the Class of 2017 being unveiled about this as a moment of liberation from criticism, maybe an absolution, and McGrady instantly chuckled in a way that answered the question without actually answering.

“Absolutely,” he said, just in case clarification was needed.

He was asked in conversation a little later Saturday afternoon about where induction ranks among his basketball achievements. Same thing. The quick laughter that was more like a release.

“It doesn’t get any better than this,” McGrady said. “You’re talking about going into a class of greatness. Legendary. This is forever. It doesn’t matter how many playoff games you lost. What you didn’t accomplish. None of that matters. It’s what I did do. What I did accomplish over my career. To be honored with this prestigious award is phenomenal.”