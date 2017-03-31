If Tracy McGrady, Chris Webber makes it into the Hall of Fame, THIS is the year to do it

PHOENIX – Maybe this time will be different, not just an adjustment before another disappointment. Maybe this time as arguably, probably, the best opportunity won’t become the latest missed opportunity.

Saturday’s announcement of the Class of 2017 for the Hall of Fame, as part of the Final Four in suburban Glendale, would be highly anticipated for the candidates anyway, only now with added tension and greater emphasis on the calendar. This is the best chance for the finalists with deep NBA ties, a shift underlined by the fact that Hugh Evans, Tim Hardaway, Sidney Moncrief, Rudy Tomjanovich and Chris Webber all went from being eliminated in the first round of balloting in 2016 to finalist and the brink of induction this time. That, in turn, means this is an opening that has not existed for years and may not again when Jason Kidd and Grant Hill become eligible in ’18 and take votes from the field.

Many others with NBA and ABA ties, some very familiar names, are hoping to get in via the categories that require only one round of voting – Early African-American Pioneers, International and Contributor. The enshrines from the Women’s committee, with two rounds, will also be revealed. But the North American group that handles most candidates from the NBA along with NCAA coaches and administrators is down to trying to read the possibilities for six candidates.

Will Hugh Evans make it three years in a row a referee is selected?

Candidate: Hugh Evans

Chances: Fair

Summary: Projecting the outcome for referees is an especially difficult read. But the election of

Evans contemporaries each of the last two years does create a baseline that shows what voters expect of an inductee. Dick Bavetta was enshrined in 2015 after 39 seasons and 27 Finals games, Darell Garretson a year ago after 27 years and 41 Finals games with the added credibility boost of serving as director of officials and organizing the first union for referees.

Evans worked in the NBA for 28 years and 35 Finals games and mentored many younger officials coming up the ranks. There is also the question of timing.

Does electing referees the previous two ballots mean voters are now considering officials with an equal impact on the sport as players and coaches, or does it mean they won’t want to make it three years in a row?

Candidate: Tim Hardaway

Will Tim Hardaway (right) join his Run TMC brothers (Mitch Richmond, Chris Mullin) in the Hall?

Chances: Good

Summary: Several inductees – Alonzo Mourning, Chris Mullin, Mitch Richmond, Don Nelson, probably others – have lobbied on Hardaway’s behalf. Whether that means anything at the ballot box remains to be seen.

But he has more than the backing of former teammates and peers: Five-time All-Star, once averaged better than 20 points four seasons in a row while also distributing at a high enough rate to still rank 16th in career assists, Olympic gold medalist. Hardaway is one of the biggest names to capitalize on the lack of first-ballot candidates to go from being cut in the first round of voting last year to finalist this time.

Now he needs the final step.