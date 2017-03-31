Philadelphia 76ers shutting down Jahlil Okafor, Robert Covington

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor's season is over because of a sore right knee.

The 76ers are shutting down Okafor so he can get more rest and fully recover. He's been dealing with issues in his knee since undergoing surgery last year to repair a torn meniscus. He banged his knee on March 22 against Oklahoma City.

The team also will sit forward Robert Covington for the remainder of the season because of right knee soreness and swelling. Covington on Wednesday underwent an MRI, which revealed a slight meniscus tear. It's possible he'll need surgery.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 draft, Okafor is averaging 11.8 points in 50 games.

Covington averaged 12.9 points in 67 starts for the Sixers, whose progress has been hampered by major injuries over the past few seasons.

Top pick Ben Simmons missed the entire season with a broken foot.