Big O gives MVP endorsement to Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook must wait another month before he learns whether he’ll get the MVP endorsement from the voting panel. But the Oscar Robertson anointment is already in the books.

“I think it’s Westbrook,” said The Big O to ESPN.com. “That’s what I think. Years ago it was tough to win the MVP because it was based on winning championships.”

Westbrook is on pace to average a triple double for an entire season, which would match Robertson, the last and only man to do so. Robertson might be feeling sympathetic to Westbrook because Robertson, despite the triple-double, didn’t win MVP in 1961-62. It went to Bill Russell.

However: It’s debatable whether voters gave it Russell on the basis of championships, since the votes are collected before the playoffs even begin. Also that season, Wilt Chamberlain averaged 50.4 points a game and didn’t win it, either, so maybe Robertson has a point.

“It’s changed now,” said Robertson. “A lot of people know what an MVP means. They understand basketball better than they did years ago.”

Ouch.