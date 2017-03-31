Shootaround (March 31) -- James Harden intends to play through wrist pain

No. 1: Harden will continue to play through pain -- No team is more locked into its playoff spot than the Houston Rockets, who are 6 1/2 games behind the second-place San Antonio Spurs and five games ahead of the fourth-place Utah Jazz in the Western Conference. And with James Harden dealing with a sore wrist and only seven games left to play, it would seem like a good time to give him some rest. But Harden, who has said that availability should be a factor in MVP voting, has no intention of sitting. The MVP candidate ranks second in total minutes (after leading the league each of the last two seasons) and has shot 16-for-50 (32 percent) in his last two games, but said before Thursday's loss in Portland that he intends to play through the pain. Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle has the story:

"I've been dealing with it since it happened, honestly," Harden said. "I try not to put so much attention on it, go out there and try to win games. It'll get better. Hopefully." Asked how he knows it will improve, Harden said, "I talk to trainers. That's what they tell me. I trust them. I believe them." Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said he has spoken with trainer Biles and Jones extensively to be confident that Harden cannot make the injury worse by playing and would have time to be 100 percent for the start of the playoffs either April 15 or 26 without sitting out. But he said he will also watch Harden especially closely. "Jason, Keith, him, we talk to everybody; doctors," D'Antoni said. "You can't look inside and see how much it hurts. He says it's fine, it's fine. You have to have that trust. Just want to make sure. At 27, he knows what's at stake. There's no way he's going to jeopardize our playoffs."

* * *

No. 2: Cousins downplays first meeting with Kings -- On Friday in New Orleans (8 ET, NBA LEAGUE PASS), DeMarcus Cousins will play against the Sacramento Kings for the first time in his career. We know that Cousins, the league leader in technical fouls for the fifth time in the last six seasons, is an emotional guy. But, in speaking to reporters on Thursday, he tried to downplay the matchup with his old team. As William Guillory writes in the Times-Picayune, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry doesn't exactly believe what his player is saying:

The New Orleans Pelicans big man spoke to reporters after Thursday's practice leading up to his first matchup against his former team on Friday at the Smoothie King Center, and he attempted sticking to one talking point through all of the questions: "It's just another chance to come out, play hard and try to get a win," Cousins repeated with a smile on his face after the first round of Kings-related questions. ... While Cousins tried to downplay his emotions leading up to Friday's game, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said there is little doubt in his mind that Cousins will be very excited for the game and it's only "human nature" for players to want to prove why teams are wrong for trading them away. "I think guys are kidding themselves when they say it's just another game. It's never just another game," said Gentry. "It's just like coaches, when you get fired by a team and you play them, you want to beat that team. It's not like when you play anyone else. It's human nature."

* * *