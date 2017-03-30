Bill Walton on MVP race, California, Portland, life, happiness & much more

NBA legend Bill Walton joins Lang Whitaker and me for a wide-ranging conversation about his NBA career, living in California, playing in Portland, his health, the MVP race, the Final Four, Draft prospects, the paperback edition of his memoir and a lot more. You never know what he will talk about next.

Plus, John Schumann stops by for another round of NBA playoff trivia.

