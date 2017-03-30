Golden State Warriors serve notice with back-to-back wins against top competition

So, to recap: Warriors load up by beating the Nos. 2 and 3 teams in the West for their ninth straight win, and get an encouraging update both medically and visually regarding Durant, who’ll be re-checked in a week and is expected to play the season’s final two or three games. Meanwhile: The rest of the league just took a deep breath.

“Our guys are tough, confident and pretty good,” said Kerr.

You think? When Durant suffered his mishap on Feb. 28, the mood around the team took a grim turn. The Warriors then lost five of seven, easily their worst stretch in nearly three years, and the outlook on Durant initially was foggy. They took a 22-point lashing from the Spurs on March 11, when Kerr made the splashy decision to rest his regulars on that national TV game, citing a cruel schedule that had him playing in Minnesota one day and San Antonio the next.

While the talk shows debated the tactics of star players getting a breather, and an irritated commissioner Adam Silver threatening to twist the arms of owners to get involved in discouraging the practice, the Warriors decided to stop feeling sorry for themselves and get back to winning. They haven’t lost since.

“I thought when we were going through those losses, they ultimately were going to be good for us,” said Kerr. “When you lose, you get your edge back.”

This certainly has been the case for Steph Curry. In the last nine days he outplayed the three projected MVP leaders: Russell Westbrook, Harden and Kawhi Leonard, all on the road. While they were tangled in a string of turnovers, missed shots and stagnant performances, the winner of the last two MVPs polished his reputation and went to work. Curry was Curry, dropping step-back threes and using spurts to carry the club over big stretches. He’s averaging 25 points and 10 assists in his last five games and went for 29 and 11 against the Spurs.

“We never lost confidence,” said Curry. “There was no panic. We just battled.”

The Warriors’ D also awakened, and only the Rockets broke 100 in the last eight games. After ambushing the Warriors and scoring 33 in the first quarter, the Spurs managed just 41 the entire second half. Draymond Green delivered a manly block of David Lee just above the rim, a play that juiced up his teammates.

The night before in Houston, Harden continued a miserable shooting effort against Golden State. In three games this season he’s three-for-25 from deep and 19-for-57 overall. Given how much he means to the Rockets, Harden’s issues vs. the Warriors looms as a huge advantage for Golden State should they meet in May.

“We have guys who are just long-limbed and have done a great job on him. Just trying to make him work,” said Kerr.

It was just additional proof that the Warriors are far removed from the funk that threatened to see them slip in the standings.

“From where we were then,” said Green, referring to three weeks ago, “to where we are now, it’s night and day.”