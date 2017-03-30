Vulnerable Cleveland Cavaliers head into Chicago searching for much-needed answers

CHICAGO – The last time LeBron James played at United Center, he arrived in full Chicago Cubs regalia and good-naturedly gave the network TV cameras an extended “perp walk” as he paid off a friendly World Series wager to his bud, Dwyane Wade.

The last time LeBron James was in Chicago, the mood was quite different.

The Cavaliers lost that night, but it was a mere blip on their radar, having won 13 of 17 games to open the 2016-17 regular season. Following the 111-105 defeat on Dec. 2, Cleveland were right back at it, stringing together five consecutive victories and 13 of 15 to edge into the New Year at 26-7.

Then the Cavs lost to the Bulls again, this time at the Q on Jan. 4.

That was the start of a 21-19 stretch, a veritable half season’s worth of mediocrity that lingers to this day. So when the Cavaliers face a Chicago team Thursday (8 ET on TNT) that is 3-0 against them this season (another loss on Feb. 25) and 6-1 overall in the Bulls’ otherwise unremarkable Fred Hoiberg era, the last thing on their minds will be the Cubs, the Indians or the start of a new baseball season in a matter of days.

The 2017 NBA Finals loom much larger than the World Series for Cleveland and its fans at the moment. And the hand-wringing over the Cavs’ ability to defend their title has begun in force.

“We know we have the culture here,” point guard Kyrie Irving told reporters Wednesday after the team’s practice. “We know we have the guys. We know when we're not playing up to our level. We just allow it to pass and pass and it turns out to [be a mess].”