Kia Rookie Ladder: First-year players earning more minutes over final weeks

3. Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee Bucks

Last week: No. 3

Saric may be dominating the spotlight among East rookies in March, but Brogdon is having a very good month as well, at 12.5 points and 49.3 percent from the field with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.00-1. It’s the same dependability with the ball Brogdon has shown all season, only now with every game a pressure situation with the Bucks in a nightly fight for playoff positioning. Just when it seemed he couldn’t play with more composure and play a bigger role, he has.

4. Marquese Chriss, Phoenix Suns

Last week: No. 5

What would have been a season filled with positives anyway is looking even more encouraging with Chriss one of the many candidates for Rookie of the Month in the West. He reclaimed fourth place on the strength of the month that put him in contention to finish in the top five in the class in rebounding, steals and blocks, and with a chance to get there in scoring as well with a big finish. That’s in addition to tracking to the top 10 in several other categories.

5. Willy Hernangomez, New York Knicks

Last week: No. 4

The race for first in the class in rebounding may go down to the final games. Outgoing No. 1 Joel Embiid will have fallen below the qualifying minimum by then, unable to reach 35 games or 400 boards and leaving behind the current leaderboard of Hernangomez at 6.7 per game and Saric at 6.4. Hernangomez is rebounding at a much better rate, except that Saric is playing about nine minutes more a night. Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek may decide the outcome.

6. Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings

Last week: No. 6

At 48.7 percent from the field in the 14 games of March – and, significantly, 15.1 points per game – Hield is pushing hard to break into the top 10 in the class in shooting, perhaps an important look to hopes for making first-team All-Rookie. Hield is thirteenth now with a 42-percent success rate for the season and still has a steep climb with the current No. 10, Chriss, at 44.0. Meanwhile, Hield is fourth in scoring, eleventh in rebounding and fifth in 3-point shooting.

7. Yogi Ferrell, Dallas Mavericks

Last week: No. 7

The recent cooling trend is especially problematic for someone who already has the uphill climb of staying on the list with only 37 appearances, a small number as the calendar turns to April. Ferrell had been so good since joining the Mavericks, though, that he gets another week before facing a drop, especially while also 9.8 among rookies in scoring, third in 3-point percentage, second in assists, and third in steals while playing a major role for a team that only now has (probably) fallen out of the playoff hunt.