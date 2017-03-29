Report: Indiana Pacers sign Lance Stephenson to three-year deal

After playing for five different teams over the last three seasons, guard Lance Stephenson is reportedly returning to the place he called home for the first four seasons of his career. Chris Haynes of ESPN was first to report the news.

Indiana Pacers, Lance Stephenson agree to 3-year, $12 million deal, league sources tell ESPN. First two guaranteed. Team option on third. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 29, 2017

Stephenson played the best basketball of his career in Indiana, averaging 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists during the 2013-14 season. But he has struggled to find a consistent role in the league after signing a large contract with the Charlotte Hornets during the summer of 2014.

The 26-year-old most recently played six-game stints for the New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves this season. If the Pacers make the playoffs, Stephenson would be playoff eligible.

Indiana waived guard Rodney Stuckey this morning to make room on their roster for Stephenson.