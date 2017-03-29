Golden State Warriors ready for San Antonio Spurs after dispatching Rockets for 8th straight win

HOUSTON -- The last time the Warriors dropped in on the Spurs, that’s about all they did.

Kevin Durant was already injured and after the long NBA season had them ping-ponging from coast-to-coast, coach Steve Kerr also chose to keep Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala on the bench for the anticipated prime-time showdown in San Antonio.

The Spurs won by 22, the Warriors’ fifth loss in a span of seven games.

Now 2 1/2 weeks later, the Warriors return with an eight-game winning streak following a 113-106 win in Houston on Tuesday night. (Warriors vs. Spurs, 9:30 ET Wed. on ESPN)

“Yeah, that was the idea,” said Kerr, who became the fastest American professional coach to 200 wins in his career. “We were exhausted. We had a brutal schedule. We lost K.D. Guys were playing extra minutes and we were spent. I could feel that and our staff could feel that, so it made sense to rest them. I don’t like to do it.

“But I’m trying to get us ready for the playoffs, keep our guys fresh. So if they need a rest, I’ll do it. It doesn’t happen often. But the schedule called for it. This time it’s a short flight. We don’t anticipate resting anybody. Guys are good to go. The schedule’s been fine and we’ll go in there and see what we can do.”

Green tweaked his left knee in the third quarter, limped to the locker room to get it wrapped and was back on the court in a matter of minutes. He doesn’t expect to sit out against the Spurs.

“I’ll play,” he said. “Oh yeah, I’m playing.”