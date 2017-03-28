Shootaround (March 28) -- Tyronn Lue pondering more rest for star players

No. 1: Lue may punt on high seed to rest Cavs' stars -- For the first time since Nov. 9, 2015, the Cleveland Cavaliers are not leading the Eastern Conference standings. Their 103-74 loss at the hands of the visiting San Antonio Spurs last night pushed the Boston Celtics ahead of Cleveland for No. 1 in the conference. As Cleveland looks at its last few games, coach Tyronn Lue may be willing to exchange a top-three seed so stars LeBron James and Kyrie Irving can rest up for the playoffs. Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com has more:

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue hinted he was considering sacrificing not only the first seed in the East playoffs, but maybe even the second and third slots in favor of resting his key players for the postseason.

Lue dropped the hint before the Cavs were torched 103-74 by the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, and then confirmed he was thinking about it afterwards.

But Lue is basing his own plan off of something he apparently mis-remembered, citing a move by his former boss Doc Rivers to rest the Celtics' Big 3 down the stretch in 2010, only to recover and reach the Finals.

...

Here's what Lue said about it before Monday's game:

"I know the situation in Boston we had where we was back and forth between the first and second seed and Doc decided to rest KG, Ray and Paul the last seven games. We was the four seed and still went to the Finals. He picked health over seed and that was important to us knowing if he had a healthy team we'd be OK. I kind of feel the same way."

Again, that's not what happened. The Cavs won 66 games in 2009-10. The Celtics were not going to catch them, and were in fact 10 wins behind Cleveland before losing seven out of 10 to end the season.

...

Almost nothing Lue and the Cavs have tried this month has worked. Some of it is incredible misfortune -- like signing Andrew Bogut to take pressure off of Tristan Thompson, only for Bogut to break his leg after 58 seconds on the court.

The Cavs picked a game against Rivers' Clippers to sit James, Irving, and Kevin Love at the same time, rather than stagger their rest over a two-game set in Los Angeles, so the team could build momentum and continuity. Cleveland is 2-4 in its last six and has been pounded in all four losses.

Lue has noted after the last two losses -- to the Wizards at home and then the Spurs -- that his players looked much slower than the opposition. He doesn't want to use the schedule as an excuse (Cleveland has played five of the last six on the road, in six different time zones), but looking slower is a sign of fatigue.

Resting key players for large swaths of the last several games is a way to combat that. The Cavs are the NBA's second-oldest team, with an average age per play of 30 years and 30 days.

"It's concerning because we do have slow guys, but .. they're tired," Lue said. "Games that they would normally try to get those guys some rest or whatever, it just hasn't been happening."

James, never one to take opposite sides with Lue, said: "Coach is going to have his logic of things, but at the end of the day, we need to play."

The Cavs shot 4-of-26 from 3-point range, scored a season-low 74 points, and were again blitzed in transition.

"We look slow. It's an individual question, but at the same time, yeah, we look a little slow against a lot of these teams," James conceded.

...

If Lue were to essentially scrap the rest (or most of the rest) of the regular season, Cleveland would lose homecourt advantage in all but the opening round of the playoffs. As he pointed out numerous times Monday, the Cavs closed out every series last season on the road.

Kevin Love, who missed a month after knee surgery, says he wants to play the remaining games to shake off the rust. But he could see James and Irving and the others who carried the load while Love, J.R. Smith, and Kyle Korver have been out getting a break.

"The biggest thing for me is if we're healthy I like our chances," Lue said.