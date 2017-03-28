Golden State Warriors expected to deliver update on Kevin Durant's knee Wednesday

The Warriors say they will release an official update on Wednesday regarding Kevin Durant's status. The All-Star forward has missed 14 games since suffering a knee injury Feb. 28 against the Wizards.

His initial timetable for re-evaluation was four weeks, and a month later Durant has shown signs of progress. He's been traveling with the team over the past week and was seen working out on the court before the Warriors' game in Houston on Tuesday.

Golden State's Texas road trip will now head to San Antonio, where the team is expected to announce the latest on Durant's recovery.

Eight games remain in the Warriors' regular season, and if healthy, a return at some point could be vital for Durant as the playoffs approach.

The former MVP is averaging 25.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists this season, while the Warriors hold a 2.5-game lead over the Spurs for No. 1 in the West.