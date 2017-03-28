San Antonio Spurs elbow Cleveland Cavaliers out of first place in East

Actually, the only prize at stake right now is best record in the East, which only ensures that the holder will host a seventh game in the Eastern Conference finals against the No. 2 team if it reaches that point. Is that such an important goal that must be secured here in the stretch run of another grueling regular season, or simply a slight playoff edge that may or may not have any bearing on the ultimate outcome?

Everyone took the it’s-no-big-deal approach, which you can understand from a team that suddenly isn’t in first place any longer.

“It matters more that we’re playing our best basketball going into the playoffs,” said LeBron, “the type we know we can play. We’ve done it before.”

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich also poured cold water on the best-record-or-bust mentality and didn’t place a high priority on it.

“Some years where we lost (in the playoffs) I thought we were the best team, and some years we won I wondered how in the hell did we do that?” Popovich said. “You’d like to have (best record) than not have it. Nobody will turn down a 1-seed. But we’ve won championships without it. In order to win a championship you’re going to have to win on the road anyway. If you don’t win on the road, you don’t win championships.”

And Cavs coach Tyronne Lue took it a step further:

“Going into the playoffs healthy is the biggest thing. Health is the most important thing, not the best record and home court. We didn’t have the No. 1 seed in the Finals (last year).”

Ah, perspective. It allows the Cavs to either ignore or downplay the drudgery of the last few weeks and prevent a sense of panic from settling in. That, along with the unshakable swagger that comes from being defending champs, is what keeps the Cavs feeling like a first place team even if the current facts suggest otherwise.