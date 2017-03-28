Atlanta Hawks' Kent Bazemore (bruised knee) close to returning

Mar 28, 2017 8:55 PM ET

ATLANTA (AP) -- The slumping Atlanta Hawks are hopeful of getting back at least one of their injured players.

Barring a setback, guard Kent Bazemore should be able to play Wednesday when the Hawks begin a road trip at Philadelphia.

Bazemore missed his fifth straight game Tuesday night with a bruised right knee.

In another promising development for a short-handed team that had lost seven in a row, key bench player Thabo Sefolosha will accompany the Hawks on their road trip, indicating that he's close to returning from a strained right groin that has kept him out for two games.

The Hawks will have to go longer without All-Star forward Paul Millsap, who has missed six games with an ailing left knee. He had been ruled out at least through Saturday's contest at Chicago after undergoing a non-surgical procedure to deal with his injury.
 

