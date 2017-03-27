NBA Soundsystem -- Lupe Fiasco, Derek Fisher + SNL talk in Chicago

On the second episode of NBA Soundsystem with hosts Brent Barry and Laurence Scott:
- Lupe Fiasco
- The talented rapper and producer talks about his hometown Chicago Bulls, his connection with Baron Davis, and shares a track from his new album.
- Question of the Episode
- Favorite music from Chicago? Thoughts on deep dish pizza?
- Derek Fisher
- The five-time NBA champion and TNT analyst sits down with Brent Barry to talk about the evolution of the NBA, the most important songs of his life, and much more.
- Voices of the Game
- Bulls broadcaster Chuck Swirsky shares the tale of an unexpected phone call he received from Saturday Night Live.
- Kick'N It
- Chris 'COSeezy' Strachan introduces a new segment featuring topics on sneaker culture, fashion and more.
* * *
