NBA Soundsystem -- Lupe Fiasco, Derek Fisher + SNL talk in Chicago

On the second episode of NBA Soundsystem with hosts Brent Barry and Laurence Scott:

Lupe Fiasco performs during halftime of a Bulls game in March.

Lupe Fiasco The talented rapper and producer talks about his hometown Chicago Bulls, his connection with Baron Davis, and shares a track from his new album.

Question of the Episode Favorite music from Chicago? Thoughts on deep dish pizza?

Derek Fisher The five-time NBA champion and TNT analyst sits down with Brent Barry to talk about the evolution of the NBA, the most important songs of his life, and much more.

Voices of the Game Bulls broadcaster Chuck Swirsky shares the tale of an unexpected phone call he received from Saturday Night Live.

Kick'N It Chris 'COSeezy' Strachan introduces a new segment featuring topics on sneaker culture, fashion and more.



* * *

