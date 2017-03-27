NBA Soundsystem -- Lupe Fiasco, Derek Fisher + SNL talk in Chicago

NBA.com Staff

Mar 28, 2017 9:37 AM ET

On the second episode of NBA Soundsystem with hosts Brent Barry and Laurence Scott:

Lupe Fiasco performs during halftime of a Bulls game in March.
  • Lupe Fiasco
    • The talented rapper and producer talks about his hometown Chicago Bulls, his connection with Baron Davis, and shares a track from his new album.
  • Question of the Episode
    • Favorite music from Chicago? Thoughts on deep dish pizza?
  • Derek Fisher
    • The five-time NBA champion and TNT analyst sits down with Brent Barry to talk about the evolution of the NBA, the most important songs of his life, and much more.
  • Voices of the Game
    • Bulls broadcaster Chuck Swirsky shares the tale of an unexpected phone call he received from Saturday Night Live.
  • Kick'N It
    • Chris 'COSeezy' Strachan introduces a new segment featuring topics on sneaker culture, fashion and more.

* * *

Be sure to subscribe to NBA Soundsystem on iTunes for a new episode every other Tuesday this season! 

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.