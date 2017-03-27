Chicago Bulls' golden era a reflection of Jerry Krause's words, deeds

“He started hiring more people,” Stack Umlauf said of Krause. “There was the business side, and he would say ‘we’re the basketball operations side. We have to bring the coaching side, the training side, all of it together.’ I think he relished putting all of it together before people really knew what he was doing … he was out to prove himself. He was very good to work with. Did I see it was a little shut off from the outside people? Yeah, I saw that. Because things were being said that may not necessarily be true, and you’re not out there defending yourself.”

Krause’s staff was fiercely loyal to him.

Jerry Krause's day-to-day staff swore to his character as a manager and person.

“There’s definitely that side to him that we saw that other people didn’t see. He was great to work with and great to work for,” said Stack Umlauf, a former basketball star at Northwestern University. She was brought in along the same time her brother, Jim Stack, also a former Wildcats star player, came on as one of Krause’s scouts. He ultimately became assistant general manager in Chicago and general manager of the Timberwolves from 2004-09.

Krause does not get credit for his inclusive vision. It is true that the first question he asked Stack Umlauf upon bringing her from her job in the Bulls’ ticket office was “can you type?” But, she wound up doing much more than secretarial work -- she wrote scouting reports on potential draftees and worked out players the Bulls brought to town. Few women at the time were given such basketball-centric responsibilities (and, almost 30 years later, few women still have those job descriptions in NBA front offices).

And Krause gave scouting and management opportunities to African-Americans when few got them.

He hired Gaines, Jr., soon after Gaines had answered his father’s phone in a hotel in 1985, when “Big House” was about to coach an All-Star game in Hawaii. Krause wanted to know if there was anyone there he needed to come out and see; Gaines, Sr., told him about a rugged forward from Virginia Union named Charles Oakley.

Krause came, liked what he saw, kept his mouth shut (of course) and arranged for a Draft day trade with Cleveland to acquire the otherwise little-known Oakley, who became one of the Bulls’ first quality players to surround Jordan.

“He was a very complicated individual,” says Gaines, Jr., who went with Jackson to New York and is now the Knicks’ vice president of player personnel -- and who was the driving force behind New York’s decision to take Kristaps Porzingis in the 2015 Draft.

“Jerry really loved the black college scene,” Gaines, Jr., said. “Jerry really loved the black college coaches. He had an affinity for my dad. He had an affinity for Earl Lloyd (Lloyd, the first African-American player in NBA history, was an assistant coach for the Pistons after retiring as a player). He recognized that there was a community that had tremendous talent, but wasn’t getting the recognition, and there was talent there to be had. The relationship he forged with Tex Winter, very inquisitive. The thing that attracted him to Phil, a lot of those qualities are in Jerry. The curiosity. Phil has that curiosity factor.”

Krause also hired Billy McKinney, the former star guard at Northwestern (he was the Wildcats’ all-time leading scorer for more than three decades). McKinney played six NBA seasons before retiring in 1984, but when Krause got the Bulls’ GM job, he convinced McKinney to play one final season in Chicago, with the promise of a front office job afterward. McKinney played, and then was hired as an assistant coach and scout. McKinney went on to become the Timberwolves’ first GM, joining the expansion team in 1988. He has subsequently worked for the Pistons, Sonics and Bucks, where he’s now Milwaukee’s Director of Scouting.

“I wouldn’t have a management position if he wouldn’t have hired me,” McKinney said. “I’m always appreciative of how he viewed me and where it’s led me throughout, now, a 30-plus year career in management. Jerry was very passionate about his work and his beliefs. You know he wasn’t well-liked, probably, by a lot of people. He had his way of doing things, and he was a non-conformist.

“Look now at the D-League. That was something Jerry had tried to push through when it was the CBA many years ago. And now it’s come with every team having its farm team like baseball. He had a lot of creative ideas that people weren’t open to, I think, because people saw him more as a baseball scout than anything else.”

And McKinney -- the supposed “Agent Blue” mentioned earlier -- says some of the cloak-and-dagger stuff attached to Krause has been exaggerated.

“Where Jerry was very secretive, that situation (with Perdue) never occurred,” he says. “But Jerry was very secretive. Scouting was much different back then than it is now, because of the availability of the internet. He prided himself on finding prospects, not sharing that information with people. I understood it, just from the standpoint of, if you’re trying to build a winning team, why would you share your information with people who were of the same competitive nature?”

Building a dynasty in Chicago

And it was Krause who brought Pippen, Grant and Bill Cartwright (acquired, over Jordan’s strenuous objections, from New York for Oakley in 1988) and Jackson to Chicago. It was Krause who resurrected the career of Tex Winter, the Bulls’ assistant coach who had developed what Winter called the “triple post offense” while a very successful college coach at Kansas State in the ‘50s and early ’60s, but who had been largely forgotten by the modern basketball until he was hired on as an advisor in Chicago in 1985.

It was Krause who elevated Jackson to coach in 1989, succeeding Doug Collins. Jackson (sort of) convinced Jordan to give up the individual sorties that had become his trademark and try Winter’s system, where all five players on the floor were threats to score, and the ball constantly moved from side to side instead of one man -- Jordan -- having it in isolation almost all of the time.

Krause could take no credit for Jordan, of course. Rod Thorn was the Bulls’ GM in 1984 when Chicago took Jordan with the third pick overall, and Jordan was no diamond in the rough as a player. The fact that Jordan was already on the roster led many to dismiss Krause’s accomplishments: how hard could it be to win with the greatest player ever already in town?

Krause became a foil for Jordan, long credited for coming up with the nickname “Crumbs” for him, having allegedly seen doughnut crumbs on Krause’s clothes one day (Jordan has since said it was actually Oakley who thought it up first), as well as for Pippen. They derided Krause’s physical appearance and his seeming need to be one of the guys, his constant presence on the team bus.

Horace Grant (left) and Scottie Pippen, key cogs in Chicago's first title runs, were both drafted by Jerry Krause.

Krause said that Jordan didn’t like him because Krause wouldn’t take Jordan’s suggestions on players to acquire (like guard Walter Davis) while Krause championed imports like the Croatian star Toni Kukoc (his famous years-long pursuit who came to the Bulls in 1993). Krause, he said of himself, was one of the few people in Jordan’s universe with the temerity to say no to him.

Jordan has since said the origin story for his anger toward Krause came in 1985, his second season with the Bulls, when he broke his foot early in the season and missed 64 games. Upon his return late in the regular season, the Bulls had Jordan on a minutes limit -- which he promptly challenged, citing the “love of the game” clause in his original NBA contract that allowed him to play anywhere at any time.

In Jordan’s re-telling, Krause dismissed his plea, brusquely telling him, “you're Bulls property now, and we tell you what to do.” The reference to “property,” if accurate, understandably set Jordan off.

“I was a young, enthusiastic kid, and that just made me realize this was a business, not a game,” Jordan told Sports Illustrated in 1993. “We never hit it off after that."

As documented by Sam Smith in his seminal book “The Jordan Rules,” Krause became a unifying force for the Bulls’ players during their first championship season, so disliked was he by almost everyone in the locker room. And Jackson took advantage of it in driving Chicago to its first title, believing that Krause -- as Krause believed about Jackson -- took too much credit for the Bulls’ ascension.

“You don't get on the wrong side of Michael Jordan in Chicago and become popular,” Smith wrote for ESPN.com in 2004. “And then there was that wrong side of Scottie Pippen. Not quite so bad. But Phil Jackson. OK, there's something wrong with the guy.

“There was. Plenty. Who knows what the childhood was like, but you can only imagine. The short, fat kid wanting to hang around with the jocks and show them he belonged. It was a lifetime pursuit. But you know how the jocks are. Want it too much, and they take it away from you and throw it around and make you chase it. For Krause, it was acceptance.”

Yet there was an element of cruelty in the taunting. Krause could not fight back publicly against Jordan, perhaps the greatest sporting icon the world had ever seen up to that time -- ridiculously popular and good looking, the epitome of athletic excellence, rich beyond measure.

''At that point,'' Krause told The New York Times in 2003, ''he was God. And you don't fight with God.''

Armstrong, the Bulls’ first-round pick in 1989, observed the back and forth dispassionately.

“As a player, I just knew him as the GM of the team,” Armstrong said. “The one thing I did take away from Jerry was, Jerry had a work ethic. I’m never intimidated about people having a difference of opinion. I learned very early if I was going to be in the game, I had to be able to entertain other people’s ideas. Say what you want, Jerry went out on the road and put in the work. So I respected other players who had that work ethic. I think that’s what’s helped me have success as an agent, my work ethic and being able to evaluate talent. He had a lot of pride in being able to go out and work as a scout. That’s what he did. He was a scout. He was a scout’s scout.”

Krause sought players “transferable” physical skills, like length. While speed and quickness, for example, deteriorates as, say, a guard ages, Magic Johnson was going to be the same 6-foot-9 at age 35 that he was at 20. That was different from shooting skill coming into the pros. A player’s ability or inability to shoot tends to be exaggerated. Most everyone who works at it winds up a better shooter over time.

And Krause believed there were great similarities in the physical tools necessary in baseball and basketball, along with the two games’ intangible needs.

“He had this on his wall: You don’t teach toughness, you draft it,” Gaines, Jr., said. “Whatever toughness means to you, and it means a lot of different things to different people. He didn’t think it was something you were going to acquire at our level.”

Rebuilding a contender on the fly

Krause’s greatest triumph may have been rebuilding the Bulls back into a championship team after Jordan’s return from his nearly two-year baseball sabbatical in 1995. When that season began, Jordan was 32 and Pippen was 30. Grant had left in 1994 for free-agent dollars in Orlando, and Armstrong had been selected by the Toronto Raptors in the 1995 expansion draft. Jordan had shown flashes of his old self, as with the “double nickel” game in New York late in the 1994-95 season, but the Bulls had nonetheless been bounced from the playoffs by the Magic, who carried Grant off the floor on their shoulders at the end of the series.

Jerry Krause's gambled by adding Dennis Rodman (right) in 1996, but it worked out swimmingly for Chicago.

Krause re-tooled. Jim Stack stayed on him all summer about thinking outside the box and bringing in Dennis Rodman, the Bulls’ old foil who had, by then, worn out his welcome in San Antonio. And Krause agreed, after Jordan, Jackson and Pippen all signed off. Krause had already brought in vets like Ron Harper, Steve Kerr, Luc Longley and Jud Buechler during Jordan’s absence. With Jordan back, they became the team’s backbone, always available and ready when the ball found them.

The Bulls weren’t just mentally tougher with Jordan and Pippen leading the way, and still menacing defensively with Rodman’s low-post capabilities, they were smarter, too. And they ripped off three more championship seasons, highlighted by a 72-10 regular season and title in 1995-96.